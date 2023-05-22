‘We have to end it’: Denver Nuggets star vows to oust LeBron James' LA Lakers from NBA in game 4

Denver Nuggets are one step away from creating history. On Monday, Nuggets will square off against Los Angeles Lakers in game 4 of Western Conference finals, in a bid to qualify for the NBA finals for the first time ever. Currently, Nuggets lead 3-0 in the best-of-seven series. It means Lakers was just one loss away from being eliminated from NBA.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers(Getty Images via AFP)

A win for Nuggets on Monday, would make them the first team to clean sweep LeBron James in a playoff series before the NBA finals. Ahead of game 4, Nuggets star Jeff Green spoke on the thought process in the team. Green talked about team's plans to stop James from doing a turnaround.

"I mean, s--- that's LeBron man. He's done some amazing things throughout these last 20 years. For me, we have to end it," said Green as quoted by ESPN.

"It's like you can't continue to give him life. The more life you give him, the more confidence he gains and the more confidence he instills in his teammates. So for me, it has to end [Monday]," he added.

Another Nuggets player Bruce Brown talked about the team's strategy to end Lakers' campaign in the tournament by performing a clean sweep.

"We want to give them no hope. No confidence," said Brown.

Meanwhile, Lakers coach Darvin Ham is hopeful of a good show by the team on Monday, resulting in a win and thus avoiding the clean sweep.

"It's a very real thing. It's a prideful group, again, highly competitive that cares and that wants to go and put on a good show for our fans as well," said Darvin.

"Our fans, Lakers Nation, they support the hell out of us and we got to do our part. We got to go out there and show up and show out," he added.

"We're facing a hell of a ballclub, one talented bunch that's very well coached. But we have things that we can do as well. The only thing we have to do is just focus on one game. We don't have to be overwhelmed about the outside noise or the overall series. We just have to worry about one game, what's exactly in front of us," said the Lakers coach.

Interestingly, on the other side in the Easter Conference Finals, Miami Heat has a similar story to tell as Nuggets. Heat are leading 3-0 over Boston Celtics and are just one win away from qualifying for the NBA finals.