While Jones struggles to increase pay, Logan Paul gets around $20m for 'exhibition' match with Floyd Mayweather

The Paul brothers are making a splash in the boxing world in 2021. After fighting fellow Youtubers in 2020, Logan and Jake Paul are making headway in combat sports this year. While Jake recently defeated former MMA champion Ben Askren in a boxing match earlier this year, brother Logan captured the imagination of the whole world when he fought undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr in an exhibition match.

Logan fought for eight rounds against Mayweather and managed to survive against one of the greatest boxers of all time. However, there was a massive height and weight difference between the two as Logan was much taller and had an almost 50-pound weight advantage over Mayweather. But it was always promoted as an exhibition where no winners were declared. However, brother Jake continued to raise the stakes as he said that Mayweather is now 50-1 after his fight with Logan.

The exhibition was watched around the world and the fighters took home a massive payday. Mayweather reportedly made around $100 million while Logan’s purse is believed to be around $20 million.

If we compare that to what some UFC champions are getting then it makes for another debate altogether. One of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Jon Jones {26-1-0 (1 NC)} has been locked in a pay dispute with the UFC after moving up to heavyweight. Jones, who has only one loss to his name in his career and that too due to disqualification, has been demanding an increased pay from UFC for fighting heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.

UFC President Dana White has made it clear that Jones might not get the desired amount which is reportedly $30 million. He has moved on to reportedly book a fight between Ngannou and another contender Derrick Lewis for the title. This has left Jones in the lurch. He vacated the light heavyweight title as he prepared to move up in weight class. We haven’t heard any update regarding the ‘dream fight’ between Ngannou and Jones.

Jones is one of the biggest names in the combat sports world due to his accomplishments and has been fighting for his whole career. He has defeated legends of the sport like Rashad Evans, Daniel Cormier, Lyoto Machida, Rampage Jackson, and Chael Sonnen in a career spanning more than 13 years.

Still, Logan Paul gets more than what Jone earns despite being 0-1 in his career before the Mayweather fight. Maybe popularity on Youtube has helped a lot. However, as fight fans, it is a bitter pill to swallow. But life ain’t fair and this is the harsh reality of it.