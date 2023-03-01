Who Chris Chester and how is he related to Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit

Chris Chester, a name that has been circulating since the settlement of Vanessa Bryant's lawsuit with Los Angeles County for $28.9 million. But who is he and how is he related to the Bryant family?

Chris Chester, like Vanessa, lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi Bryant, along with seven others. He was named a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit and settled for $20 million.

During the trial, Chester shared his emotional testimony about the morning before the crash, saying, "I gave Sarah a kiss, and I told them I'll see them that night. I'm grateful every day that I did give her a kiss and say 'I love you.'"

Chester, who met his wife Sarah in college and had three children with her, promised to take care of their twin sons as long as she took care of their daughter Payton. He was with his sons, watching their lacrosse game in Orange County when news of the crash started trending.

Now that the lawsuit has been settled, LA County officials are hoping that all parties involved can begin to heal. Vanessa Bryant, who has been raising their remaining three daughters, is hoping that her case will stop others from sharing pictures of crash sites.

"Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant's courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct," said Vanessa Bryant's attorney in a statement via ESPN. "We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice."

As the world continues to remember the lives lost in the tragic helicopter crash, the settlements of the lawsuits bring some closure to the families involved.

