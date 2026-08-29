Today, August 29, India celebrates National Sports Day, an annual occasion that honours the country’s sporting heritage while marking the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, one of the greatest figures in Indian sport. The day has grown from a commemoration of the hockey legend into a nationwide effort to encourage participation in sport, physical activity and fitness. National Sports Day was first observed in 1995 and has been nationally celebrated since 2012.

Dyhan Chand in action. (X Images)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This year, the celebrations have been expanded beyond August 29. National Sports Day 2026 is being observed as a three-day nationwide campaign from August 28 to 30 under the theme “Tribute, Play, and Move”. The programme combines tributes to Dhyan Chand with sporting activities and fitness initiatives, with the government looking to increase participation among children, young people and the wider public.

Why is National Sports Day celebrated on August 29

The date is inseparable from Dhyan Chand, who was born on August 29, 1905. Nicknamed the “Wizard of Hockey”, he became the most celebrated player of the period in which India established itself as the dominant force in world hockey.

Dhyan Chand was part of the Indian teams that won three consecutive Olympic hockey gold medals — at Amsterdam in 1928, Los Angeles in 1932 and Berlin in 1936. He captained the team at the 1936 Games, where India defeated the hosts, Germany, 8-1 in the final. His international career began during the 1920s after he had joined the Army in 1922, and his performances helped turn Indian hockey into a global powerhouse. He was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 1956 and died on December 3, 1979.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Historical goal figures surrounding Dhyan Chand need some context because records from that period were not maintained in the same way as modern international statistics. Government accounts have credited him with more than 1,000 goals across matches during his career between 1926 and 1948. His influence, however, extends far beyond any single statistical total: his name remains closely tied to the period in which India won six consecutive Olympic hockey gold medals between 1928 and 1956. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Historical goal figures surrounding Dhyan Chand need some context because records from that period were not maintained in the same way as modern international statistics. Government accounts have credited him with more than 1,000 goals across matches during his career between 1926 and 1948. His influence, however, extends far beyond any single statistical total: his name remains closely tied to the period in which India won six consecutive Olympic hockey gold medals between 1928 and 1956. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The country's highest individual sporting honour also bears his name. In August 2021, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award was renamed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. It remains India's highest sporting honour and recognises outstanding performances at the highest level of international sport.

National Sports Day has become more than a commemoration

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

National Sports Day has increasingly been used to promote participation rather than merely celebrate sporting achievement. One of the biggest milestones came on August 29, 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Fit India Movement in New Delhi on National Sports Day.

The initiative was designed to make fitness an integral part of everyday life and encourage behavioural changes towards a more physically active lifestyle. Its objectives have included promoting fitness as easy and accessible, increasing awareness about physical activity, encouraging indigenous sports and expanding fitness programmes across schools, colleges, universities, villages and panchayats.

National Sports Day has also traditionally been closely associated with India's National Sports Awards. For many years, awards such as the Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award and Dronacharya Award were presented around August 29, although the awards ceremony is no longer necessarily held on National Sports Day every year.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

There is also an interesting distinction surrounding the word “national”. India has an officially recognised National Sports Day, but it does not have an officially designated national sport. Hockey is frequently described as India's national game because of the country's extraordinary Olympic history in the sport, but the Sports Ministry told Parliament in 2012 that the government had not granted “National Game” status to any sporting discipline.

Also Read: Manchester City overrun Crystal Palace to stay perfect in the Premier League

National Sports Day 2026

The 2026 programme has been framed around three ideas — paying tribute to sporting icons, encouraging people to play and promoting regular movement and fitness. Activities are being organised around the country across the three-day celebration, with schools, sporting organisations and other institutions involved.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The broader significance of August 29 has therefore changed considerably over the years. It still begins with Dhyan Chand and the extraordinary Olympic era he represented, but National Sports Day has increasingly become an occasion to look forward as well — towards wider sporting participation, healthier lifestyles and India's ambition to build a stronger sporting culture.

On Dhyan Chand's 121st birth anniversary, that combination of history and participation remains at the heart of National Sports Day.