Will Levis' NFL draft scandal unveiled by girlfriend Gia Duddy's viral moment. Is she a distraction?

The NFL Draft is always full of surprises, but this year, it wasn't just the players who were making headlines. Will Levis' girlfriend, Gia Duddy, caused a stir during the event, and not just because she was there to support her boyfriend.

Duddy took to social media to congratulate Levis on being selected by the Tennessee Titans, but it wasn't her message that raised eyebrows. The internet was abuzz with speculation about who she was and what her presence at the draft meant for Levis' career.

Rumors swirled that Duddy had been a distraction for Levis during his time at Kentucky, with some even suggesting that her behavior had contributed to his fall in the draft.

ESPN's Todd McShay added fuel to the fire when he revealed that there were concerns among NFL teams about Levis' personality, describing him as "arrogant" and "cocky" in meetings.

Fans were quick to point out that Duddy's Instagram account was full of pictures of the couple together, suggesting that she may have been a factor in Levis' perceived attitude problems.

Despite the controversy, Duddy seemed unfazed, posting several more messages of support for Levis on social media. However, as the dust settles on the 2023 NFL Draft, the question remains: Who is Gia Duddy, and what role did she play in one of the biggest moments of Will Levis' career?

