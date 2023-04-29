Home / Sports / Others / From top 10 projection to round 2 wait, quarterback Will Levis left in the sidelines of NFL Draft 2023

ByPaurush Omar
Apr 29, 2023 02:47 PM IST

Will Levis, the quarterback from Kentucky, had high expectations going into the 2023 NFL Draft, with many projecting him to be selected in the first round

It was a night of highs and lows at the NFL Draft as some players saw their dreams come true while others were left disappointed. For Will Levis, it was a night of awkward moments as he waited and waited, only to be left out of the first round.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7)(AP)
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7)(AP)

Levis, the quarterback from Kentucky, was projected to be picked in the top 10, with a 92% chance of being selected in the first round. However, as the picks came and went, Levis found himself still waiting.

Other quarterbacks were selected ahead of him, and he was forced to endure the uncomfortable moments that come with waiting for your name to be called. Finally, when the final pick was turned in, Levis was left out of the first round.

The exclusion was surprising, given the teams who could use a young quarterback like Levis. However, he didn't have to wait long on the second night of the draft as the Titans traded up and used the 33rd pick to select him.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, some teams had concerns about a left toe injury that caused Levis to miss two games last season. However, Levis insisted the injury had healed, and he was ready to play.

Despite the disappointment of not being selected in the first round, Levis has the physical talent to succeed in the NFL. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein described him as "one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the draft," but acknowledged that there are areas of his game that need improvement.

Also read | 2023 NFL Draft: Joey Porter Jr. joins Pittsburgh Steelers as first pick in round two, follows father's footsteps

Levis wasn't the only player left waiting in the green room on draft night, as several other players also had to sit around nervously. While the NFL Draft is a night of high emotions, it's important to remember that it's just the beginning of a player's journey in the league.

