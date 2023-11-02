Will Smith's triple crown triumph: 3 years, 3 teams, 3 World Series titles

Texas Rangers created history on Wednesday after defeating Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5. With the win, Rangers won their first World Series title, with an overall victory margin of 4-1. However, it wasn't just the team, for Rangers' pitcher, Will Smith, it was a bigger achievement. He has become the first player in Major League Baseball(MLB) history to win three World Series titles with three different teams in three years.

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Will Smith (AP)

Smith's incredible success is unparalleled and an inspiration to many. He highlighted how his achievement is almost like a fairy tale as he has been incredibly lucky to have done so.

“As a kid, in your front yard playing catch, when you’re first falling in love with baseball, it’s always 3-2, bottom of the ninth, Game 7 of the World Series. You always dream of being in these situations. So to be lucky enough to do it three years in a row, it’s something I don’t take for granted,” Smith had said after Game 4 as quoted by AP.

The 34-year-old shared that he had never expected to achieve such an incredible success in his career and never imagined to win more than one World Series title.

Interestingly, there are just two other players in history who marked their appearances in three consecutive World Series with different teams. One was Don Baylor, who played in the World Series with the 1986 Red Sox, 1987 Twins, and 1988 A's. The other one was Eric Hinske, who made it with the 2007 Red Sox, 2008 Rays, and 2009 Yankees.

Smith's other two title wins

In 2021, Smith played for Braves who surpassed Astros to win the World Series.

Then, Smith was part of Houston Astros' roster when they lifted the World Series title in 2022.

Smith's incredible record

Smith is the only player out of the four major North American sports leagues—MLB, NFL, NHL and NBA, to have appeared in at least one game of a title run with three different teams in three consecutive years.

