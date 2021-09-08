Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Others / Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan says athletes resorting to crowd funding due to lack of funds
others

Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan says athletes resorting to crowd funding due to lack of funds

Star Indian luger Shiva Keshavan has drawn the attention of the government towards the plight of the country's 2022 Winter Olympics aspirants, saying they have resorted to crowdfunding due to lack of financial support.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan says athletes resorting to crowd funding due to lack of funds(File)

Star Indian luger Shiva Keshavan has drawn the attention of the government towards the plight of the country's 2022 Winter Olympics aspirants, saying they have resorted to crowdfunding due to lack of financial support.

The Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from February 4-20 next year.

"There are 150 days left for the Winter Olympics. A reminder to the government that not a single winter sports federation is currently recognised and eligible for funding in India," Keshavan tweeted.

"Athletes are doing crowdfunding online!," he added.

The 40-year-old Keshavan is a six-time Olympian and Inida's flag-bearer in the Winter Olympics.

He has been taking part in the Winter Olympics in luge men's singles since the 1998 Nagano Games in Japan.

He was also the Asian champion in 2011, 2012, 2016 and 2017 and holds the Asian record in luge.

In the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, Keshavan and cross country skiier Jagdish Singh represented India. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shiva keshavan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics

Jhajharia, Venkatesh Prasad named in National Sports Awards selection committee

Mercedes confirm Russell replacing Bottas from 2022

Neeraj Chopra is my inspiration : Gold Medallist Sumit Antil
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP