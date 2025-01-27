With lineup back together, Magic faces Heat

The Orlando Magic, who finally have their preferred starting lineup back, are set to visit the Miami Heat on Monday night. HT Image

On Saturday night with that starting unit of Paulo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter Jr. and Kentavius Caldwell-Pope the host Magic broke a five-game losing streak by defeating the Detroit Pistons, 121-113.

It was the first time since October that the Magic were able to use that starting five.

Suggs returned on Saturday after missing 10 games due to a back injury. He scored eight points in 16 minutes.

"I'm super excited," Suggs said of his return. "We're in a tough stretch of the season, and it hurt to see the guys go through it and not be able to contribute."

Suggs, who has a non-stop motor, is the key to Orlando's defense. The Magic went 2-8 with him sidelined.

But it's not just Suggs.

The Magic have dealt with a lot of injuries this season.

Banchero, who co-leads Orlando in scoring average while ranking second in rebounds and assists , has played in just 13 of the team's 47 games.

Wagner, who is also averaging 24.5 points, has been limited to 27 games. Wagner also leads the team in assists and steals .

Carter, who has played 34 games, is averaging 8.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Caldwell-Pope has been the healthiest of this unit, playing in 45 games. But he is more of a glue guy, averaging 9.2 points.

Meanwhile, Miami appears to be in a state of transition.

The Heat is 1-2 since moving rookie 7-footer Kel'el Ware into the starting lineup.

Ware in those three games is averaging 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. For the season, he is shooting 55.1 percent from the floor, 38.0 on 3-pointers and 74.2 percent on free throws.

While Ware, 20, is on an upswing in terms of his career, Heat star Jimmy Butler, 35, appears to be headed in the opposite direction.

Butler, who has asked to be traded, has been suspended by the Heat twice this season first for seven games and then for two contests. Both suspensions were for conduct detrimental to the team, including missing a flight prior to the Heat's game in Milwaukee on Thursday.

As for Butler's second suspension, that one expired after Miami's win over the host Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

That means Butler is expected to play on Monday. But there are still some unknowns.

Will he get suspended again? If he plays, will he give it a full effort? Or will the Heat trade him before Monday's tip-off?

While Butler is in limbo, Tyler Herro leads Miami in scoring and assists .

Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounds and ranks third in points . Butler's 17.0 average ranks second.

Terry Rozier, who has started 379 NBA games and played in 641, has had a bit of a down season. His career scoring average is 14.1. But this season, during which he has started 21 of his 40 games, Rozier is averaging just 11.9 points.

For perspective, he averaged 16.4 points just last season, his first with the Heat.

"I'm still trying to find my areas where I can be most effective to help the team," Rozier said. "But I'm super optimistic. I wake up, and I have the hope that this season will turn around, and it will."

