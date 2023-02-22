Woman who accused Conor McGregor of assault drops lawsuit

A woman named Samantha Murphy had levelled allegations against Conor McGregor that the superstar MMA fighter had assaulted her on his yacht during his birthday party held on July 17, 2022. She had claimed that McGregor kicked her in the stomach and physically attacked her, and also threatened to drown her, while the 34-year-old star had strongly denied the allegations. As per reports, Murphy also claimed that that she was forced to jump overboard and was ultimately rescued by a Red Cross ship.

In an interesting development in the civil action lawsuit against McGregor by the woman, she has now dropped the case as per Irish media outlet Independent.ie. Almost a month after filing the case, Murphy filed an appeal to terminate it earlier this week. Her solicitor, Alvaro Blasco informed the media that a notice of discontinuance had been filed and that his client wanted to end the case.

This comes after reports that Murphy had asked the High Court to order the former UFC champion to keep and not destroy any evidence related to the alleged event, such as CCTV footage and videos recorded on camera phones. However, her application for the same was yet to be processed.

Critics of McGregor who were closely following the case are relating Murphy's decison of terminating it, to an incident in Ireland where the woman's vehicle was attempted to be torched. An attack at her residence had also taken place in the aftermath of the torching attempt.

Meanwhile, McGregor's rival Sean O'Malley on his podcast TimboSugarShow, shed light on the prospective issues to be faced by the Irish fighter before he makes a comeback from his injury. O'Malley predicted that McGregor will have to undergo USADA testing before he enters the Octagon once again.

"Conor's been sauced up, too. He wasn't even in the USADA pool so it doesn't matter what he's taking at that time. He obviously has to be in the USADA pool for six months, but imagine being on that s**t feeling so f**king good training - you f**king train, you do your s**t, you just train and train and train, then you have to get off that to make sure you pass all the tests and then you're not feeling like training as much," said O'Malley.