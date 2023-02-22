Islam Makhachev's latest tweet sheds light on possibility of rematch against Alexander Volkanovski

Islam Makhachev had overpowered Alexander Volkanovski in UFC 284 headliner at RAC Arena in Australia earlier this month. In the closely fought match, Makhachev won by unanimous decision securing 48-47, 49-46 and 48-47 in total from the three judges after the end of all five rounds. Meanwhile, Volkanovski was surprised with the result and had expressed his desire for a re-match. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to know whether another match between the two superstars might happen.

Volkanovski had however received a consolation as he retained his World No.1 rank in men's pound-for-pound ranking as displayed on the UFC website. Amidst fan's expectations, Makhachev took to Twitter on Wednesday and posted "Who is next?". This open callout for any rival to face him in the ring has dampened the spirits of fans as it means Volkanovski might not lock horns with the Dagestan native any sooner.

Earlier, in an interview uploaded by Red Corner MMA, Makhachev had clarified that didn't have any specific preference for opponents and was ready to fight anyone, including Volkanovski.

"I'm not going to wait for anybody or call anybody out. I'll be ready as soon as the UFC gives me an opponent. No matter if it's the rematch or another lightweight contender," the 31-year-old had said.

Interestingly, after the bout against Makhachev, the featherweight champion had expressed his desire to compete against the Lightweight superstar in another match very soon.

"Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3 and 5. Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime!," Volkanovski had tweeted.

Meanwhile, there is a high possibility Volkanovski that will return to featherweight to unify his championship against Yair Rodriguez.