World Padel League 2026: Squads announced for Season 4

Mumbai is set to welcome some of the biggest names in international padel, as the World Padel League (WPL) unveiled the six franchise squads for its highly anticipated Season 4. Featuring former World No. 1s, Premier Padel champions, established tour winners and some of the sport's brightest emerging talents, this year's edition promises the strongest lineup ever assembled for the league.

Mumbai is set to welcome some of the biggest names in international padel,

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Licensed and managed by Iconik Sports and Events Ltd., the World Padel League has rapidly established itself as one of the sport's marquee team events, bringing world-class padel to Indian audiences. From August 12-16, the Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai, will host five days of elite competition as six franchises battle for the Season 4 crown, according to a press release.

The squads underline the league's growing stature on the global padel calendar. With internationally acclaimed players spread across every team, fans can expect a tournament defined by high-quality competition, thrilling rivalries and closely contested encounters.

Season 4 features three former World No. 1s and over 10 Premier Padel champions. A total of 13 players currently ranked in the world's top 20 will be in action, with 36 international stars representing six countries across six franchises.

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{{^usCountry}} Among the marquee names taking centre stage are former World No. 1 Paula Josemaria, former World No. 1 Marta Ortega, former World No. 1 Carlos Daniel (Sanyo) Gutierrez, fan favourite Beatriz Gonzalez, Spanish star Juan Tello, Argentine standout Aranzazu Osoro, Premier Padel winner Jon Sanz, experienced campaigners Lucas Campagnolo and Luciano Capra, alongside several rising stars who continue to make their mark on the international circuit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the marquee names taking centre stage are former World No. 1 Paula Josemaria, former World No. 1 Marta Ortega, former World No. 1 Carlos Daniel (Sanyo) Gutierrez, fan favourite Beatriz Gonzalez, Spanish star Juan Tello, Argentine standout Aranzazu Osoro, Premier Padel winner Jon Sanz, experienced campaigners Lucas Campagnolo and Luciano Capra, alongside several rising stars who continue to make their mark on the international circuit. {{/usCountry}}

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Adding another layer of intrigue, several players who regularly compete against each other on the international tour will now become teammates, while familiar rivalries will be renewed in franchise colours, setting the stage for five days of high-intensity action.

World Padel League Season 4 Squads

Khan Tigers: Javier Garcia, Lucas Campagnolo, Raquel Eugenio, Martina Fassio, Inigo Jofre and Andres Lancha.

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Aussie Mavericks Jaguars: Pol Hernandez, Guille Collado, Alejandra Alonso, Claudia Jensen, Enzo Jensen and Ignacio Piotto.

Hubtown Panorama Panthers: Enrique Goenaga, Ramiro Valenzuela, Juan Tello, Eduardo Alonso, Marta Barrera and Marta Caparros.

Game Changers Lions: Federico Mourino, Teodoro Zapata, Paula Josemaria, Beatriz Gonzalez, Gonzalo Alfonso and Carlos Danieln Gutierrez.

Vedanta Leopards: Nuno Deus, Miguel Deus, Marta Ortega Gallego, Veronica Virseda, Francisco Guerrero and Javier Ruiz.

VB Realty Cheetahs: Jorge Nieto, Jon Sanz, Aranzazu Osoro, Julieta Bidahorria, Jesus Moya and Luciano Capra.

Fans can catch all the action live at the Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai, from August 12 to 16, with tickets available now on BookMyShow.

The World Padel League has quickly become one of the most anticipated events on India's sporting calendar, introducing new audiences to one of the world's fastest-growing sports while showcasing elite international competition in an exciting team-based format.

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