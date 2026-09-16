Wrestler Sujeet Kalkal ready to build on India’s 65kg legacy

Lucknow: At 23, Sujeet Kalkal has etched his name among India’s most promising freestyle wrestlers. Unbeaten through 2026 and now ranked world No.1 in the 65kg category, he heads into his maiden Asian Games with confidence, and a playing style inspired by speed and aggression.

Sujeet Kalkal will lead India’s medal hopes in men’s wrestling at the Asian Games. (WFI)

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“Har haal main gold jeetna hai Japan main (I must win gold at all costs in Japan),” Sujeet told HT in an interview on Wednesday. “I’m waiting for this to happen since I qualified for the Asian Games. This would be a real start to my journey as my ultimate dream is to win gold for India at the Olympics,” he said.

Sujeet is acutely aware of the legacy in 65kg. The category has achieved an iconic status thanks to Yogeshwar Dutt (2014 Asiad gold), Bajrang Punia (2018 Asiad gold), and others. “It has a rich legacy…It is a matter of pride that I am also playing in this category,” Sujeet said. “So, I would like to continue this legacy.”

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Deep Dive What is Sujeet Kalkal's ranking and category in wrestling? Sujeet Kalkal is ranked world No.1 in the 65kg freestyle wrestling category. How does Sujeet Kalkal plan to continue the legacy of the 65kg category in Indian wrestling? Sujeet aims to continue the legacy by striving to win gold at the Asian Games, reflecting the pride of past champions like Yogeshwar Dutt and Bajrang Punia. What challenges has Sujeet Kalkal faced leading up to the Asian Games? Sujeet suffered a knee injury a week before the Asian Games trials but has since recovered and remains focused on performing well in the competitions.

{{^usCountry}} With preparations underway in Lucknow in full swing, Sujeet is laser-focused. “Our job is to try and give 100%,” he said. There’s no doubt he’s peaking at the right time. Having already secured his spot for the World Championships by winning the selection trials, he sees the Asian Games as a personal milestone and national duty. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With preparations underway in Lucknow in full swing, Sujeet is laser-focused. “Our job is to try and give 100%,” he said. There’s no doubt he’s peaking at the right time. Having already secured his spot for the World Championships by winning the selection trials, he sees the Asian Games as a personal milestone and national duty. {{/usCountry}}

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“I decided to appear in the World Championship trials here yesterday as I wanted to have a real test of my skills before the Asian Games. I don’t know what will happen after the Games, so I wanted to plan in advance.”

What sets Sujeet apart isn’t just his record and philosophy. He admires Carlos Alcaraz’s playing style. “Speed and aggression,” he says are the pillars he emulates on the mat. Like the Spanish tennis star, Sujeet believes in dictating pace, staying light on his feet, and striking with explosive intent. This mindset has transformed him from a talented prospect into a feared competitor on the global stage.

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“Alcaraz’s game thrills me. Though I follow almost all the racquet games, especially the long rallies of PV Sindhu in badminton,” said Sujeet after a strenous training session at the SAI Centre here under the guidance of Georgian coach Emzarios “Shako” Bentinidis.

Sujeet’s rise has been rapid yet rooted in tradition. Trained initially by his father Dayanand Kalkal, a national level wrestler, in their village akhada, he then honed the craft under experienced coaches like Kuldeep Singh. His trophy cabinet already boasts a U23 world title, multiple U23 and junior Asian championships, and a string of senior international golds, including in the 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, where he ended India’s seven-year wait for a 65kg continental title.

This year, Sujeet has been unstoppable. He won gold at the Zagreb Open, the Muhamet Malo Ranking Series in Tirana, and the Asian championships, remaining unbeaten across 10 high-stake matches. His dominance earned him the top spot in the United World Wrestling (UWW) rankings, rare for an Indian wrestler in the fiercely competitive 65kg division.

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His aggressive approach was evident in Bishkek, where he dominated Uzbekistan’s Umidjon Jalolov 8-1 in the final, a wrestler he’s beaten many times. Yet, Sujeet remains humble. “They are all equal wrestlers,” he said when asked about rivals like Japan’s Kotaro Kiyooka, who’ll compete on home soil at the Asian Games. “There is no tension. There is no one stronger than me.”

Sujeet’s career hasn’t been without setbacks. A week before the Asian Games trials, he suffered a knee injury in practice. “I didn’t win with ease. By God’s grace,” he recalled clinching the trials. He is now fully fit, and despite being n the Asian Games squad competed in the Worlds selection trials to build momentum. “My body is absolutely fit now… It boosts my confidence,” he said.

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He carries the memory of lows, like being stuck in Dubai during the 2023 Olympic qualifiers. “Whatever is gone is gone. I don’t think about that. I focus on the present,” he said.

His father’s influence remains central. “I came to wrestling because of my father. His discipline. He taught me everything,” Sujeet shared. Even while balancing school and training until 2020, he never wavered. “It was very tough,” he admits, but that grind forged his champion’s mindset.