Wrestling mess: Paris Olympics medallist Aman to miss nationals

New Delhi: Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat will be among several top wrestlers from Railways who will not participate at the Senior National Wrestling Championships to be held in Bengaluru from December 6. The Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) has decided not to enter its team in an ‘unrecognised event’. Paris Olympic bronze medalist wrestler Aman Sehrawat. (ANI)

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) remains suspended by the Sports Ministry while the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has dissolved the ad-hoc committee running the national body. The Delhi high court on August 16 directed that the IOA ad-hoc committee will continue to manage the federation till its suspension by the Sports Ministry remains.

“In such a situation, it would not be possible to send the Railways team officially in an unrecognised event,” said an RSPB official. “The WFI has also told the high court recently that it is a private event and not an official national championship,” said the official.

Last month, Satyawart Kadiyan, one of the wrestlers who led the protests, petitioned the court contending that WFI was organising the senior nationals “in violation of the judgment of the court.”

The Delhi high court, after admitting the plea, instructed on November 6 that “the order remains in force even today”.

The WFI counsel told the court that it is a “private event and not an official or national championship of any sort”. He also stated “upon instructions that no national rankings or eligibility to participate in international events will follow, as a result of the said event from 6th to 8th December, 2024.” The court took the statement on record and directed WFI to file an affidavit to this effect within one week.

A WFI official said that only the RSPB team was not participating. “Even the Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) is sending its team. We have received the names. We are getting calls from several wrestlers from Railways as they are not able to compete,” the official said.

RSPB is one of the strongest teams in domestic competitions, besides Haryana and Services. Paris Olympics medallist Sehrawat, who is currently training in Haryana, Vicky, the U-23 worlds bronze medallist (97kg), Mansi Ahlawat and the 59kg world championships bronze medallist, are some of the top names from RSPB. The Railways wrestlers are currently in a coaching camp in Kapurthala. No selection trials have taken place for the national meet.

At the nationals, competitions will take place in 30 weight categories across freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s sections.

“The wrestlers should not suffer because of this mess. Even though WFI has said that it is not an official national championship, there is no harm in the Railways sending its team. The competition will be good for the wrestlers and then there are several incentives they get from their respective states based on the results at senior nationals,” said a coach.