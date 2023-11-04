WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: Roman Reigns vs LA Knight, Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre, John Cena vs Solo and more

WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 is being held in Riyadh(Saudi Arabia) on Saturday. In the grand event, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against LA Knight. In another big match, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will aim to surpass Drew McIntyre in a head-to-head match.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against LA Knight.(WWE Website)

In total, five titles will be at stake during the extravaganza. There is plenty for fans to cheer about as the WWE legend John Cena will be in action against Solo Sikoa.

Here is the match card

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Fatal 5-Way)

United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair

Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh (Kickoff Match)