WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: Roman Reigns vs LA Knight, Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre, John Cena vs Solo and more

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: Roman Reigns vs LA Knight, Seth Rollins vs Drew McIntyre, John Cena vs Solo Sikoa and more
WWE CROWN JEWEL 2023 is being held in Riyadh(Saudi Arabia) on Saturday. In the grand event, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title against LA Knight. In another big match, World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins will aim to surpass Drew McIntyre in a head-to-head match.
In total, five titles will be at stake during the extravaganza. There is plenty for fans to cheer about as the WWE legend John Cena will be in action against Solo Sikoa.
Here is the match card
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight
World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Fatal 5-Way)
United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul
Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest
John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa
WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY vs. Bianca Belair
Sami Zayn vs. JD McDonagh (Kickoff Match)
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 09:18 PM
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: Rhea Ripley will be up against four other wrestlers
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 09:13 PM
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: Any predictions from your side?
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 09:11 PM
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: The Enforcer of Bloodline will be up against The Cenation Leader
John Cena vs Solo Sikoa is expected to be a fight for the ages. Sikoa is looking to establish himself as Reigns' heir and wants to prove his worth before the WWE Universe. Today's stage is a great opportunity and that too against 16-time World Champion Cena.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 09:01 PM
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: Here is Triple H's post
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 08:52 PM
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: Cody Rhodes has a video message for fans
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 08:49 PM
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: The rivalry between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre adds a new chapter, let's relive it here
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 08:46 PM
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: Check out Roman Reigns' message
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 08:42 PM
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: Will Roman Reigns retain his title once again?
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be seen in action against LA Knight. The Tribal Chief has stepped up to every challenge at big stages, ensuring his long run as the biggest reigning star in WWE.
In past few years, Reigns has surpassed the likes of Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn etc. Will he be able to maintain the long reign? What twist will we see today? Who will disrupt the match and aid Reigns to ensure his victory? We will get all these answers in a short while.
- Sat, 04 Nov 2023 08:34 PM
WWE Crown Jewel 2023 LIVE updates: Welcome to the coverage!
Welcome! Here you will get all the live updates of WWE Crown Jewel 2023 which is set to take place today.