Ontario , Indo-Canadian golfer Sudarshan Yellamaraju had a strong week as he recorded his third top 10 result of the season at the RBC Canadian Open with a final day card of 2-under par 68 here.

Yellamaraju records third top 10 finish of the season, Theegala slips to T-45

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The Visakhapatnam-born Canadian player finished the week with a score of 12-under par and was placed T-8 on the leaderboard.

Indo-American Sahith Theegala, who began the week by being in tied lead after the first round, finished the week in T-45 after carding 4-over 74 on the final day to finish with a total of 5-under par .

Bud Cauley, who almost lost his life in an accident eight years ago, secured his first PGA Tour Title with a comfortable margin of two strokes after carding 5-under 65 on the final day. He finished the week with a score of 17-under par .

Yellamaraju began his final round with an early bogey on the fourth hole but picked up shots on the third and seventh holes before a second bogey on the eighth hole that set him back at even par.

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{{^usCountry}} On the back nine, three birdies on the 12th, 15th and 17th holes helped him move up to 3-under par before a late bogey on the 18th hole due to a penalty after his ball went into the water off his third shot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the back nine, three birdies on the 12th, 15th and 17th holes helped him move up to 3-under par before a late bogey on the 18th hole due to a penalty after his ball went into the water off his third shot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He closed the round with a score of 2-under 68 to finish T-8 on the leaderboard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He closed the round with a score of 2-under 68 to finish T-8 on the leaderboard. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yellamaraju showcased a strong display of his driving consistency, which has seen him ranked fifth on the total driving statistics of the PGA Tour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yellamaraju showcased a strong display of his driving consistency, which has seen him ranked fifth on the total driving statistics of the PGA Tour. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The top 10 result this week puts Yellamaraju within the top 45 of the FedEx Cup rankings and he will be making his debut appearance at the US Open in the coming week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The top 10 result this week puts Yellamaraju within the top 45 of the FedEx Cup rankings and he will be making his debut appearance at the US Open in the coming week. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Theegala started the week with a strong opening round that saw him enter the second day as tied leader before the windy conditions slowed down his scoring. In the final round, he struggled and finally carded 4-over 74 to fall out of contention for a top 10 result. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Theegala started the week with a strong opening round that saw him enter the second day as tied leader before the windy conditions slowed down his scoring. In the final round, he struggled and finally carded 4-over 74 to fall out of contention for a top 10 result. {{/usCountry}}

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Theegala had three birdies, two bogeys, one double bogey and one triple bogey. The triple bogey on the 10th hole was a result of a penalty when his ball dropped into the water.

Cauley secured his breakthrough title off the back of a final round score of 5-under 65, a score he matched in his opening two rounds.

He finished the week with a total of 17-under par. His final round included seven birdies and two bogeys.

Matt Fitzpatrick finished in second place, two strokes behind the leader.

Fitzpatrick carded 6-under 64 on the final day to charge through the field and finish in second place with a total of 15-under par . Viktor Hovland was in third place with a score of 14-under par .

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