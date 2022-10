Puneri Paltan keep U Mumba at bay, record first win of PKL season

Raiders Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat scored 14 points together as Puneri Paltan recorded their first win of the season by beating U Mumba in a closely fought contest at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium here on Sunday. Captain Fazel Atrachali grabbed four points to help the Pune side win the match 30-28.

Inamdar chipped in with a couple of raids as Puneri Paltan took 5-4 lead in the sixth minute. Soon after, Mohit Goyat pulled off a multi-point raid and reduced U Mumba to three players on the mat. However, Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan effected raids and helped their side stay in the game at 7-7.

Guman continued to showcase top form as the Mumbai side led at 9-7 in the 11th minute. However, the Puneri defenders fought back and regained the lead at 10-9. Thereafter, both sides traded points until Puneri managed to keep their noses in front at 14-13 at the end of the first half. Inamdar pulled off a fantastic raid in the opening minutes of the second half as Puneri widened their lead at 16-13.

Moments later, Goyat effected a raid which reduced the U Mumba side to two players on the mat. The Mumbai side were on the verge of getting ALL OUT, but Heidarali Ekrami carried out a brilliant raid to level the scores at 20-20 in the 31st minute.

However, Inamdar tackled Rinku and Surinder Singh soon after to help his side inflict an all out. Defenders Sanket Sawant and Sombir also stepped up their game as Puneri took a 27-20 lead.

Jai Bhagwan and Guman Singh fought hard for U Mumba in the last few minutes, but Puneri managed to hold on to their lead and eventually walked off the mat as winners.

(With PTI inputs)

