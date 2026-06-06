R Praggnanandha's call to mother turns prophetic as he becomes first Indian to win Norway Chess: ‘She knew something’

R Praggnanandhaa scripted history on Friday night, becoming the first Indian to clinch the Norway Chess 2026 title. He achieved the feat after registering a classical victory over German grandmaster Vincent Keymer in the final round at Oslo’s Deichman Bjørvika. With this accomplishment, Praggnanandhaa registered his first title of the year. The 20-year-old had an astonishing final stretch at the 10-round tournament, winning four classical games in a row after losing two on the bounce.

India’s R Praggnanandhaa at Norway Chess. (HT_PRINT)

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The win over Keymer was preceded by victories over Alireza Firouzja, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and world champion Gukesh over the last four days. The tournament also saw Praggnanandhaa completing a double over Carlsen.

His win is all the more remarkable given that he lost to Alireza at some point in the competition. By the time the sixth round was done, the prodigy found himself at the bottom of the six-player table with just 6 points.

After the win, Praggnanandhaa revealed that he spoke to his mother after the game against Alireza was done, and she told him that his fortunes would change once he entered a new month. He added that maybe his mom knew something that the world didn't.

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{{^usCountry}} “I was speaking to my mother on 1st June, before Alireza’s game, and she was telling me, ‘It’s a new month. You’ll play well’. And then I was like, ‘Okay, it’s just one of these things that Mom always says’. And then I win four games in a row. She knew something, I guess,” Praggnanandhaa said on Chess24 after his victory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I was speaking to my mother on 1st June, before Alireza’s game, and she was telling me, ‘It’s a new month. You’ll play well’. And then I was like, ‘Okay, it’s just one of these things that Mom always says’. And then I win four games in a row. She knew something, I guess,” Praggnanandhaa said on Chess24 after his victory. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is worth noting that the Indian sensation began his campaign with an Armageddon victory over Wesley but lost to Alireza in the very next round. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is worth noting that the Indian sensation began his campaign with an Armageddon victory over Wesley but lost to Alireza in the very next round. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Somehow things went all my way. I also feel I started playing with more control, which is always a good thing," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Somehow things went all my way. I also feel I started playing with more control, which is always a good thing," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It’s just that I decided I will play a bit faster than I was doing. I was having a time advantage in every game, and I was also able to play decent quality moves, so I think that certainly helped,” Praggnanandhaa added. ‘I was going to win’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s just that I decided I will play a bit faster than I was doing. I was having a time advantage in every game, and I was also able to play decent quality moves, so I think that certainly helped,” Praggnanandhaa added. ‘I was going to win’ {{/usCountry}}

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Praggnanandhaa also revealed that he was quite confident in his final game, saying that after making a few moves, he knew that the title would be his. He also added that the victory is all the more special for him, given that the tournament featured Carlsen.

“By a few moves, I knew that I was going to win. But I still wanted to make sure because… once I played knight e6, I couldn’t think anymore. I was just making moves with my hand. I think it is such a good winning position that you just can’t miss it, but I was still worried. Once he resigned, I relaxed,” he said.

“Any tournament you win, you’re happy. Especially when Magnus is there, it’s extra special. And also to win in such a way. I’m super happy,” he added.

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