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R Praggnanandha's call to mother turns prophetic as he becomes first Indian to win Norway Chess: ‘She knew something’

R Praggnanandhaa scripted history on Friday night, becoming the first Indian to clinch the Norway Chess 2026 title

Updated on: Jun 06, 2026 06:32 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
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R Praggnanandhaa scripted history on Friday night, becoming the first Indian to clinch the Norway Chess 2026 title. He achieved the feat after registering a classical victory over German grandmaster Vincent Keymer in the final round at Oslo’s Deichman Bjørvika. With this accomplishment, Praggnanandhaa registered his first title of the year. The 20-year-old had an astonishing final stretch at the 10-round tournament, winning four classical games in a row after losing two on the bounce.

India’s R Praggnanandhaa at Norway Chess. (HT_PRINT)

The win over Keymer was preceded by victories over Alireza Firouzja, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and world champion Gukesh over the last four days. The tournament also saw Praggnanandhaa completing a double over Carlsen.

His win is all the more remarkable given that he lost to Alireza at some point in the competition. By the time the sixth round was done, the prodigy found himself at the bottom of the six-player table with just 6 points.

Also Read: History-maker R Praggnanandhaa becomes first Indian to win Norway Chess title

After the win, Praggnanandhaa revealed that he spoke to his mother after the game against Alireza was done, and she told him that his fortunes would change once he entered a new month. He added that maybe his mom knew something that the world didn't.

Praggnanandhaa also revealed that he was quite confident in his final game, saying that after making a few moves, he knew that the title would be his. He also added that the victory is all the more special for him, given that the tournament featured Carlsen.

“By a few moves, I knew that I was going to win. But I still wanted to make sure because… once I played knight e6, I couldn’t think anymore. I was just making moves with my hand. I think it is such a good winning position that you just can’t miss it, but I was still worried. Once he resigned, I relaxed,” he said.

“Any tournament you win, you’re happy. Especially when Magnus is there, it’s extra special. And also to win in such a way. I’m super happy,” he added.

 
tournament victory magnus carlsen r praggnanandhaa
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Stay updated with the latest scores, results, and headlines from us sports, wwe, football, tennis, hockey, and other sports. Follow live action, big tournaments, and top players across all major leagues on sports by Hindustan Times.
Home / Sports / R Praggnanandha's call to mother turns prophetic as he becomes first Indian to win Norway Chess: ‘She knew something’
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