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Reigning world champion D Gukesh to play on Board 4 for India

Fielding Gukesh, who has been struggling with form, on the lowest board also means he won't be facing his World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov

Updated on: Sep 16, 2026, 08:25:06 IST
By HT Correspondent
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In what could be considered a massive surprise, reigning world champion D Gukesh - who won the individual Olympiad gold medal on the top board in 2022 and 2024 - will play on Board 4 for India in the Fide Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, that starts on Wednesday.

File photo
File photo

Second seeds India revealed its Open board order late on Tuesday - Praggnanandhaa on Board 1, Arjun Erigaisi on Board 2, Nihal Sarin on Board 3 and Gukesh on Board 4. Vidit Gujrathi will be the reserve player.

Also Read: ‘After fatherhood I’m sure I will never return to the World Championship’

Deep Dive

Why is D Gukesh playing on Board 4 for India in the Fide Chess Olympiad?

D Gukesh is playing on Board 4 due to a recent struggle with form, allowing him to avoid facing his World Championship challenger while placing the most in-form player, Praggnanandhaa, on the top board.

What is the significance of the board order for the Indian chess team in the Olympiad?

The board order is crucial as it determines how players can exert pressure and strategically impact the matches, maximizing each player's strengths during the tournament.

How did the Indian chess teams experience accommodation issues before the 2026 Olympiad?

Both Indian teams faced significant delays, reportedly waiting around five hours for hotel room allotments upon their arrival in Samarkand, causing frustration among players and officials.
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Fielding Gukesh, who has been struggling with form, on the lowest board also means he won't be facing his World Championship challenger Javokhir Sindarov - who Uzbekistan has named on Board 2 - ahead of their match. Having Praggnanandhaa, the most in-form player right now, on the top board is only logical.

 
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Stay updated with the latest scores, results, and headlines from us sports, wwe, football, tennis, hockey, and other sports. Follow live action, big tournaments, and top players across all major leagues on sports by Hindustan Times.
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