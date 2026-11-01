R.J. Mosley carted off after frightening collision vs Texas Tech; Arizona WR taken to hospital

Arizona freshman wide receiver R.J. Mosley apparently suffered a serious knee injury late in the third quarter of Saturday's matchup against No. 13 Texas Tech. He was taken off the field on a medical cart and transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation, ESPN reported.

R.J. Mosley carted off and taken to hospital

R.J. Mosley suffered a serious injury vs Texas Tech. (Getty Images via AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The injury occurred during a closely contested matchup with major Big 12 championship implications, as Arizona trailed the Red Raiders 24-23. On third-and-18, Mosley caught a short pass from quarterback Noah Fifita for an eight-yard gain, taking the ball to the Arizona 25-yard line.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, he was brought down by a forceful tackle from Texas Tech cornerback Amier Boyd. Following the collision, Mosley grabbed his left knee and remained on the field as medical personnel quickly rushed over to provide assistance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he was brought down by a forceful tackle from Texas Tech cornerback Amier Boyd. Following the collision, Mosley grabbed his left knee and remained on the field as medical personnel quickly rushed over to provide assistance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also read | Ohio State's Julian Sayin not playing vs USC today due to arm injury; Luke Fahey to step in

ESPN withholds Mosley's injury replay

During the ESPN broadcast, commentator Dave Pasch explained that the production team had decided against replaying the catch and subsequent tackle that led to Mosley's injury as footage was unsuitable for broadcast.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was seen praying as medical staff attended to Mosley. His teammates gathered around the injured receiver, while fans applauded as he was taken off the field on a medical cart.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read | Jon Husted's football record in focus as Trump brings up Ohio senator's backside at Florida midterm rally

Mosley hails from Brentwood, California, and was rated a four-star recruit, entering the program as the highest-ranked prospect in Arizona's 2026 recruiting class.

Wildcats WR depth takes hit

The Wildcats were already dealing with a depleted receiving corps before the incident. Top receiver Tré Spivey had been ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a broken foot.

Also read | Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson quietly end 49-year-age-gap romance after nearly a year of dating publicly: Report

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter had also missed games due to injuries but were available for the matchup against the Red Raiders.