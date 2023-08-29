Rockstar Games' Leader drops clue about GTA 6 release date

The CEO of Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns Rockstar Games, dropped a hint about when GTA 6 might come out. The CEO, Strauss Zelnick, made it pretty clear, although not exact. Fans of Grand Theft Auto have been eagerly waiting for news about GTA 6 and wondering when they can finally play the next game after GTA 5. According to Zelnick's recent interview with CNBC, he didn't give a definite answer about the release date, but he strongly suggested that it could be sometime in the fiscal year 2025. Fiscal year 2025 falls between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. So, there's a chance that players might get their hands on the game relatively soon. GTA 6 might come out as early as next year. (Pic Source: X/@GTA6Intel)

"We leave the announcement of upcoming titles to our labels and we have said we have a very robust pipeline of titles and we have a great outlook for fiscal 2025 where we've reiterated our belief that we'll generate about $8 billion in net bookings," said Zelnick.

GTA 6 might come out in late 2024 or 2025.

Take-Two Interactive said that GTA 6 might make $8 billion. That's a lot of money! So, it might be a big game.

People say that GTA 6 might come out later this year. If that happens, it might come out in late 2024. That's because other GTA games came out in the fall. But it might also be delayed to 2025.