'What a final': Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman laud Novak Djokovic for clinching French Open

The Indian cricketing fraternity heaped praise on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic for clinching the French Open 2021 title on Sunday in Paris. The Serbian tennis star lifted the French Open for the second time in his career after defeating Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the men's finals of the tournament.

Djokovic made a terrific comeback from two sets down and went on to defeat Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the men's finals here at Court Philippe-Chatrier in a game which lasted for more than four hours.

Former Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar praised Djokovic's "mental toughness", and wrote: "WHAT A FINAL!Exploding head. Great comeback by Novak after some tough matches. He was physically strong, tactically smart & mentally tough..that's where he won the Final. Amazing game by @steftsitsipas & I'm sure he'll win a handful of Grand Slams in the years to come."

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman applauded Djokovic for the "immense self-belief" the tennis star showed on Sunday.

"Many congratulations to Novak Djokovic on winning his 19th grand slam. To come back after trailing, and win the way he did just showed the immense self belief and mental toughness. True Champion #frenchopenfinal," Laxman tweeted.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded runner-up Tsitsipas great gameplay in the final and wrote, "Tsitsipas well played though #RolandGarros."

Djokovic has now won 19 Grand Slam titles. In the semi-finals, Tsitsipas had defeated Alexander Zverev of Germany while Djokovic had outclassed defending champion, Rafael Nadal.

(With ANI Inputs)