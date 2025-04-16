Menu Explore
17-year-old Dedura-Palomero becomes first player born in 2008 to win on ATP Tour

AP |
Apr 16, 2025 09:44 AM IST

The 17-year-old German became the first player born in 2008 to win a match on the ATP Tour and celebrated the feat with a unique celebration.

Diego Dedura-Palomero made his mark on tennis in more than one way Tuesday.

Germany's Diego Dedura-Palomero celebrates(REUTERS)
Germany's Diego Dedura-Palomero celebrates(REUTERS)

The 17-year-old German became the first player born in 2008 to win a match on the ATP Tour and celebrated the feat with a unique celebration.

After his opponent Denis Shapovalov retired when trailing 7-6 (2), 3-0 in their first-round match at the BMW Open in Munich, Dedura-Palomero used his feet to scrape out a cross on the Munich clay before lying down on top of it.

Dedura-Palomero said he was “quite religious” and the celebration was “a gesture of gratitude,” in comments reported by German news agency dpa.

Only four players younger than Dedura-Palomero — including a 16-year-old Boris Becker in 1984 — have ever won at the storied Munich tournament, the ATP said. The most recent was Romanian Dinu Pescariu, who had just turned 17 when he upset John McEnroe in 1991.

Dedura-Palomero wasn't even meant to be playing Tuesday. The teenager from Berlin had lost in qualifying to Alexander Bublik but got a place in the main draw when Gael Monfils withdrew. After his win against the eighth-seeded Shapovalov, Dedura-Palomero goes on to play Zizou Bergs in the second round.

Also Tuesday in Munich, Mariano Navone upset third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert beat Nicolas Jarry 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, and fifth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo won 6-0, 6-2 against Jan-Lennard Struff. There was another upset as German wild card Yannick Hanfmann ousted sixth-seeded Jakub Mensik 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / 17-year-old Dedura-Palomero becomes first player born in 2008 to win on ATP Tour
