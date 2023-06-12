‘23 is a number that was impossible to think about few years back’: Rafael Nadal’s moving tribute to Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic’s straight-sets victory over Casper Ruud in the Roland Garros men’s singles final was emphatic and record-breaking, taking the Serb’s grand slam total to 23. No other man has had that many singles titles to their name, and Djokovic matches Steffi Graf’s total from the women’s tour in the Open Era as well. Rafael Nadal hailed Novak Djokovic.

The 36-year-old Djokovic looks as fit and sharp as ever, and continues to be the best tennis player in the world, and even perhaps in history, now owning the top position in every category that matters on the ATP tour. His 23rd title overtakes Rafael Nadal’s former record of 22, sealed at the Spaniard’s favourite tournament.

Djokovic beat Norwegian Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5, a tight contest, but one where Djokovic raised his level at all the significant moments to outlast the world number four who trains at Nadal’s academy in Mallorca. Djokovic returns to world number one with this victory, taking top spot back from Nadal’s compatriot, Carlos Alcaraz.

Ever-gracious, Nadal took to Twitter to congratulate his great rival, showering praise on an achievement that marks a major moment in tennis history. Nadal, tagging Djokovic, wrote “Many congrats on this amazing achievement @DjokerNole. 23 is a number that just a few years back was impossible to think about, and you made it! Enjoy it with your family and team!”

Roger Federer had held the title of the man with the most grand slam titles for the entire duration between 2009, when he won his 15th slam title at Wimbledon to overtake Pete Sampras, and 2022. Nadal would clinch his 21st slam title in dramatic fashion at the Australian Open that year, before immediately jumping to 22 at the French Open.

Djokovic overtook Federer at Wimbledon in the very next tournament, before matching Nadal in Australia earlier this year. His 23rd has earned great praise from all over the tennis world. The last member of the “big 4”, Andy Murray, had earlier stated he was supporting Djokovic’s bid for the record, while his mother and former coach Judy Murray also congratulated Djokovic on Twitter, posting a picture of the Serb as an 11-year-old from his first-ever bout against Andy as a junior.

Nadal had also used social media to congratulate the women’s singles winner at Roland Garros 2023, Poland’s Iga Swiatek. This was Swiatek’s third title in four attempts in Paris, showing a similar kind of dominance to the “King of Clay” Nadal.

Djokovic will be eyeing a fifth consecutive Wimbledon title next month, with no other man having won on the famous lawns since Federer in 2017. Nadal has ruled himself out for the rest of 2023, but hopes to return for a farewell season in 2024 — and tennis fans across the world will be hoping for a couple more iconic battles between the two great friends and rivals.

