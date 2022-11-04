'A big rivalry...': Novak Djokovic downplays Roger Federer retirement with epic Rafael Nadal comment

The era of the Big Three is considered the greatest ever period in men's tennis with the trio of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, winning over 60 of the last 72 Grand Slam events played. Federer however retired from the sport in September, marking an end of an era. But Djokovic has once reminded fans that while Big Three era is done, there is still the rivalry between him and Nadal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Federer drew curtains on his illustrious 24-year-long career at the Laver Cup in London. It was his first tennis event after 14-month hiatus owing to knee injury. Nadal and Djokovic were both part of the event and the Spaniard had played his a doubles alongside the Swiss in Federer's last match.

The retirement led to many believing that it was the start of the end of the Big Three era amid the rise of young guns like Carlos Alcaraz, who claimed a US Open title win that same month. But Djokovic shut the claims with an epic statement on Nadal.

ALSO READ: 'He's right up there, would push Novak for his money. That’s unbelievable': Djokovic warned of huge Paris Masters threat

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I live in a very special moment of tennis history, maybe the greatest, and I feel incredibly honoured to be in a situation to write the history of our sport,” the 21-time Grand Slam champion told the RMC podcast.

When asked about the significance of Federer's retirement, Djokovic said that “a big rivalry was still running” between him and Nadal. “The moment hasn’t come, either for him or for me,” he added.

No two players in ATP history, in Open Era, has faced each other more number of times than Nadal and Djokovic. Their last meeting was in French Open quarterfinal where the Spaniard had won in four sets to avenge his 2021 defeat to the Serb in Roland Garros.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON