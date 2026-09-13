After Carlos Alcaraz shock, Ben Shelton followed Rafael Nadal’s advice: The blueprint behind US Open final run

From one left-hander, who won four of his 22 Grand Slam titles at the US Open, to another, who is into his maiden major final in New York. Ben Shelton took advice from legendary Rafael Nadal before his US Open run, and it laid the blueprint for his march to the final, where he will face Alexander Zverev.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
His coach and father, Bryan Shelton, told the media after his son’s semifinal win over compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 that he had called Nadal last month after Ben suffered a first-round exit in Cincinnati. Those words of wisdom helped the Florida resident reset after his sensational five-set win over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.
“I think you learn from your experiences,” said 60-year-old former ATP pro Shelton.
“He won Montreal, he went to Cincinnati and we said ‘this is going to be the toughest day you’re going to have’, playing in the first round in Cincinnati after winning a title.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
“Very few people come from that and have another good tournament the next week, and he didn’t, you know? He lost first round.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
“Very few people come from that and have another good tournament the next week, and he didn’t, you know? He lost first round.
{{/usCountry}}
“I remember talking to Rafa a couple of days after that match. Rafa was, like, ‘you know, you got to be able to get through that first one and have the day off and then be able to get your best tennis again the next week’.
“So it was a lesson for Ben that you’ve got to be able to bounce back when good things happen, just as you have to bounce back when adversity happens or tough things go on.
“So we talked about him beating Carlos and how important it’s really going to be for him to understand that this one is going to be even tougher, you know, to bounce back after that, because a lot of people want to rest after they’ve had something good and want to celebrate it.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
“What we say is don’t celebrate until you separate. So you’ve got to win the next match. You’ve got to consolidate it. Then somewhere, hopefully next week, we can celebrate a little bit.”
Shelton became the first Black American man to reach the US Open final since Arthur Ashe in 1972. On Sunday, when he takes to Arthur Ashe Stadium, Shelton will aim to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam since Andy Roddick in New York in 2003.
However, he will face an uphill battle against Zverev, who has never lost to Shelton in five meetings. But the left-hander is taking confidence from his win over Alcaraz, whom he defeated at the US Open after losing their three previous meetings.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
“I know what I’m up against, and I know I have more confidence than ever in my game,” he said.
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home/Sports/Tennis/After Carlos Alcaraz shock, Ben Shelton followed Rafael Nadal’s advice: The blueprint behind US Open final run
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks