Alexander Zverev: Girlfriend, parents, brother, net worth, controversies and everything to know

Alexander Zverev, 29, is one of Germany’s biggest tennis stars. He won his first Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open and is now facing Italy’s Luciano Darderi in the US Open Round of 16.

Everything about Alexander Zverev. (REUTERS)

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Away from tennis, Zverev has also made headlines for his relationship with German model and TV presenter Sophia Thomalla, his tennis-playing family and more. Here is everything we know about him.

Who is Alexander Zverev’s girlfriend Sophia Thomalla?

Sophia Thomalla, born on October 6, 1989, is a German model, TV presenter and actress from East Berlin, as per The Sun. Her parents, Simone Thomalla and Andre Vetters, are also actors. Her first acting role was as Livia Laurenti in the German crime series “Commissario Laurenti.”

In May 2010, Sophia won season 3 of "Let's Dance," the German version of "Dancing with the Stars." In 2020, she began hosting her country's version of "Are You the One?"

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{{^usCountry}} In October 2021, it was revealed that Sophia had started dating Alexander Zverev. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In October 2021, it was revealed that Sophia had started dating Alexander Zverev. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: Who is Alexander Zverev's girlfriend? Inside his relationships and past abuse allegations

Meet Zverev's parents, Irina and Alexander Sr.

Alexander Zverev's parents are Irina and Alexander Zverev Sr. Though Alexander was born in Germany, his parents were raised in the Soviet Union, where they played tennis professionally before moving to Germany, per People.

Irina and Alexander Sr were born and raised in Sochi, Russia, and played tennis for the Soviet Union, per The Telegraph. When the Soviet Union fell in 1991, they moved to Germany with their 4-year-old son Mischa after getting coaching jobs in Hamburg, and later became German citizens, per The Economist.

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Both had strong tennis careers of their own. Irina was ranked fourth in the Soviet Union, while Alexander Sr. reached a career-high world ranking of No. 175 in 1985 and played in three Grand Slam tournaments.

While raising their sons, Irina mainly coached Alexander, while Alexander Sr focused on Mischa.

Also read: Zheng Qinwen erases another 5-0 deficit and beats Iga Swiatek to reach US Open quarterfinals

Zverev's Brother, Mischa

Irina and Alexander Sr welcomed their first son, Mischa, on August 22, 1987, in Moscow.

Mischa had a strong tennis career of his own, once ranking No. 25 in the world, before retiring in 2023. He played in tournaments including the 2009 Italian Open, the 2016 Shanghai Masters and the 2017 Australian Open, where he beat Andy Murray. Mischa was also in the stands to watch Alexander win the French Open in June 2026.

What is Alexander Zverev's net worth?

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Alexander Zverev has a net worth of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. A former junior world No. 1 and Australian Open boys' singles champion, he won his first ATP title at the 2016 St. Petersburg Open and finished 2017 ranked world No. 4 after winning his first Masters 1000 titles in Rome and Canada.

He won the ATP Finals in 2018, beating Novak Djokovic in the final, and added a second ATP Finals title in 2021. That same year, he won Olympic gold in men's singles at the Tokyo Games. Across his career, he has won 25 ATP titles, including seven Masters 1000 championships.

What are the allegations against him?

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Zverev's major controversies involve allegations made by former girlfriends Brenda Patea and Olya Sharypova.

An ESPN report said: “According to a court document from October, Zverev was accused of 'physically abusing and damaging the health of a woman during an argument in Berlin in May 2020.' The woman is his former partner, Brenda Patea, who is also the mother of his daughter.”

Patea’s allegations led a German court to order Zverev to pay a €450,000 ($488,000) fine. Zverev challenged the order, which led to a public trial. He continued to deny the allegations.

In a separate case, former tennis player Olya Sharypova accused Zverev of several instances of violence in October 2020. The allegations led the ATP to open an investigation.

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After a 15-month investigation, the ATP decided not to take disciplinary action against Zverev, saying there was not enough evidence to support the allegations.

Zverev continued to deny the claims, saying, “From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence and denied the baseless allegations made against me. I welcomed and fully cooperated with the ATP's investigation and am grateful for the organization's time and attention in this matter.”