Sports / Tennis / 'I feel other players are being ignored': Zverev hits back at French Open organisers for favouring Alcaraz
tennis

‘I feel other players are being ignored’: Zverev hits back at French Open organisers for favouring Alcaraz

The world number three will meet latest tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final on Tuesday.  
Alexander Zverev celebrates after defeating Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles at the French Open(AP)
Updated on May 30, 2022 05:45 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Still vying for his maiden Grand Slam honour, Alexander Zverev will be up for a stern test in the ongoing French Open. The world number three will meet latest tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-final on Tuesday. 

However, ahead of the mouth-watering tie, the German had some complaints with the tournament organisers, who he feels has been slightly biased. The 25-year-old is not pleased with his lack of matches at Roland Garros' showpiece Philippe Chatrier court, which has a retractable roof, as compared to his opponent Alcarez.

Zverev feels the organisers have not put him in a slightly disadvantageous position by scheduling just one of his four matches so far on Chatrier.

"I played on Chatrier once, (world number one Novak) Djokovic played twice, (Rafael) Nadal three times, like Alcaraz," Zverev was quoted as saying in a report on AFP. The comments by Zverev came after his win over Spain's Bernabe Zapata Miralles, which saw him secure the quarter-fina berth.

"Sure, he's the new superstar, the new face of tennis and it's nice to see something new too, but in our half of the draw it should be more divided who's playing when and where," the German added. 

Zverev, who won the gold at Tokyo Olympics, compared playing on Chatrier as playing in a different “continent” altogether. The 25-year-old added that he is not concerned about the organisers giving world number one Novak Djokovic and 13-time French Open winner Rafa Nadal the preferential treatment.

"It is clear, and rightly so, that Rafa and Novak get what they want," said Zverev.

"Now comes a new and young player who deserves a lot of attention, but I have the feeling that the other players are being ignored," he added.

