Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Highlights, French Open 2026: Zverev wins maiden grand slam after a five-set thriller

Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Highlights, French Open 2026: Zverev has done it. His first grand slam win. What a player. He fought cramps in the final set but showed no nerves. If you look at the 6-1 scoreline in the decider, you would think he sailed through it. That was not the case. It was pure mind over matter. Take a bow, you beauty! Zverev has won it 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7) and 6-1. Kudos to Cobolli too! The Italian didn't start in a nice way but over time, he really upped the ante. At the end, however, the German's experience helped him to his first grand slam. He is the first German to do it since 1996. Boris Becker was the last one to do it at the Australian Open. What a day for German tennis! The jinx finally has been done away with. ...Read More

Cobolli is gracious in defeat. He has said some nice things, including that the age is on his side and that he will have more similar opportunities in the future. Zverev congratulates the Italian for having a fantastic game.

Cobolli wins the fourth set in a tie-breaker. It's 2-2. Zverev is having some injury issues and he is not happy at all. He wanted to finish it in the fourth set but now he has to head into the decider. Cobolli should back himself to win now, in light of the German's injury.

The see-saw continues. Against the run of play, Zverev breaks and takes the set 6-4. He is leading 2-1 now. Cobolli loses despite having upped the ante since losing the first set. But the match is far from over. It's living up to its billing for sure.

Cobolli hits back. Improves in a big way to win the second set and make it 1-1. His serve as well as baseline game sees a big improvement. Zverev appears he didn't expect it. He failed to up the ante at crucial times.

Serve has let down Cobolli in the first set. Thrice he has been broken. Zverev, on the other hand, has been tight. He takes the first set 6-1. The Italian needs to get his act together real quick. Arsene Wenger and Eric Cantona are in the stands at Court Phillipe-Chatrier!

Whoever wins today the French Open -- Germany's Alexander Zverev or Italy's Flavio Cobolli -- will be winning their first grand slam.

Zverev, however, goes into the match as a red-hot favourite for the simple reason that he is much more experienced. It's his fourth final, and that he has won three contests against Cobolli and lost just one.

The Italian also has one advantage going into the game. It's that he had got a walkover in the semifinals after his opponent and fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi pulled out on account of a viral illness. Which means going into the final, Cobolli will be absolutely fresh. In tennis, an extra break can help a player a lot. Although it can also backfire since the rhythm gets broken.