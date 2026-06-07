Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Highlights, French Open 2026: Zverev wins maiden grand slam after a five-set thriller
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Highlights, French Open 2026: The 29-year-old makes history at Roland Garros. It's his first slam win in the fourth final.
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Highlights, French Open 2026: Zverev has done it. His first grand slam win. What a player. He fought cramps in the final set but showed no nerves. If you look at the 6-1 scoreline in the decider, you would think he sailed through it. That was not the case. It was pure mind over matter. Take a bow, you beauty! Zverev has won it 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7) and 6-1. Kudos to Cobolli too! The Italian didn't start in a nice way but over time, he really upped the ante. At the end, however, the German's experience helped him to his first grand slam. He is the first German to do it since 1996. Boris Becker was the last one to do it at the Australian Open. What a day for German tennis! The jinx finally has been done away with. ...Read More
Cobolli is gracious in defeat. He has said some nice things, including that the age is on his side and that he will have more similar opportunities in the future. Zverev congratulates the Italian for having a fantastic game.
Cobolli wins the fourth set in a tie-breaker. It's 2-2. Zverev is having some injury issues and he is not happy at all. He wanted to finish it in the fourth set but now he has to head into the decider. Cobolli should back himself to win now, in light of the German's injury.
The see-saw continues. Against the run of play, Zverev breaks and takes the set 6-4. He is leading 2-1 now. Cobolli loses despite having upped the ante since losing the first set. But the match is far from over. It's living up to its billing for sure.
Cobolli hits back. Improves in a big way to win the second set and make it 1-1. His serve as well as baseline game sees a big improvement. Zverev appears he didn't expect it. He failed to up the ante at crucial times.
Serve has let down Cobolli in the first set. Thrice he has been broken. Zverev, on the other hand, has been tight. He takes the first set 6-1. The Italian needs to get his act together real quick. Arsene Wenger and Eric Cantona are in the stands at Court Phillipe-Chatrier!
Whoever wins today the French Open -- Germany's Alexander Zverev or Italy's Flavio Cobolli -- will be winning their first grand slam.
Zverev, however, goes into the match as a red-hot favourite for the simple reason that he is much more experienced. It's his fourth final, and that he has won three contests against Cobolli and lost just one.
The Italian also has one advantage going into the game. It's that he had got a walkover in the semifinals after his opponent and fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi pulled out on account of a viral illness. Which means going into the final, Cobolli will be absolutely fresh. In tennis, an extra break can help a player a lot. Although it can also backfire since the rhythm gets broken.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 11:21:27 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Highlights, French Open 2026: Zverev does it, wins first slam!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Highlights, French Open 2026: The match took almost four and a half hours to reveal the winner. It's Germany's Zverev who has beaten Italy's Flavio Cobolli. He is the first German since 1996 to win a slam. Boris Becker was the last to do it at the Australian Open. Zverev has won it 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7) and 6-1. His father Alexander Zverev senior, who is also his coach, is ecstatic. He himself was a professional tennis player back in the day. His joy knows no bounds. Emotional moment.
In his moment of triumph, Zverev has not forgotten his father. He thanks him wholeheartedly for everything he has done for him all these years. A great day for his family.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 11:12:43 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: 5-1 to Zverev
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: It's all over bar the shouting.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 11:08:18 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev survives another break scare
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: He has really up the ante. Struggling with cramps, it's no ordinary effort. He leads 4-0 now in the fifth set. Cobolli's game has totally fallen apart in the decider. Surely, Zverev is going to win from here. Or there is going to be a twist? Just as we finish writing this, the Italian makes it 4-1.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:57:44 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: German breaks one more time
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: He is leading 3-0. He brings Cobolli to the net before placing the ball past him to break the Italian for the second time in the set. Unless, his cramps go real bad, he should not be losing from here. But the way this game has unfolded so far, nothing can be said with certainty.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:53:27 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev had a scare
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: But he does well to hold his serve. He is leading 2-0 in the fifth set but mind you has had cramp issues in the last few minutes. His fans should keep their fingers crossed. He should be applauded for his stoicism though.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:44:14 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev breaks
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: The German leads 1-0 in the decider. He looks fine now or maybe he doesn't want to show it. We will know that over the course of this set. However, there is no clear favourite at this moment. It's anyone's match.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:16:40 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: 6-6 in fourth set and Italian wins the tie-breaker
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Cobolli wins four straight points for the first time in this match. And we head into a tie-breaker. The Italian wins the first point and then hits the net. 1-1. Zverev 2-1, makes Cobolli run and hit the net. He appears to have picked up some injury, maybe cramps. In that case, he wouldn't want this match to go into the fifth set for sure. Fantastic drop shot from Zverev, 3-1.
Zverev goes long, 3-2 now. One more point for the Italian 3-3. A forehand puts Cobolli in the ascendancy. 4-3 he leads. Double fault on serve for Zverev. Cobolli leads 5-3. Zverev wins one point back. 5-4. What a time to unleash that drop shot, Cobolli you beauty. 6-4. And then a blunder. He misses an easy volley, 6-5. 7-5. He wins the tie-breaker at last, after all the drama.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:13:33 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev hits peak
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: The German leads 6-5 now. Three straight points. What a shame! He drops two points thereafter. The second one was a sitter. But then he comes up with an ace when he needed it most. If Cobolli doesn't hold his serve, it will be a goner for him.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 10:00:59 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Cobolli serves for the set at 5-4
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Can he make it 2-2 and take the match into the fifth and final set? Huge rally for the first points and the German wins it. More points for him via a forehand. Cobolli under pressure forces an error. 15-30. Zverev hits the net. 30-30. Another impressive shot from Zverev. 30-40. And a backhand down the line. Zverev breaks. It's 5-5 now.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:51:44 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Cobolli hits back
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Can you believe it? Just when we thought he was losing it, he breaks for the second time in the fourth set to turn the tables big time on the German! Pure drama unfolding in Paris!
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:48:03 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Cobolli broken!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: It's 3-3 now in the fourth set. Cobolli looks tired. The intensity from his game appears to have gone in the last few minutes. Will the match go into the fifth set? Probably not. Zverev is showing how experienced he is compared to his Italian opponent.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:39:39 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Neck-and-neck for sure!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Right at the outset it became clear that whoever serves well will have a better chance of winning. Cobolli improved in that aspect in a big way as the game progressed and now he looks favourite. Zverev has largely served well but his baseline game is not to be proud of. That's where he has lacked. It's 3-2 in favour of Cobolli in the fourth set.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:35:08 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: That stage of the match!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Both players are super serious now. Every point is important. Technical aspects are being taken care of. No unnecessary celebrations after winning a point. Now, you know both players truly fancy their chances. If you ask me, Cobolli is favourite to win this set. He is leading 3-1 at present.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:24:03 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev broken!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: The euphoria of the last set win is over in a matter of minutes. Zverev gets broken in the first game of the fourth set. Not the kind of start one would expect from him! The match is far from over. Stay with us right till the end.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:17:13 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev breaks for the first time in third set
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: And he wins it 6-4. He must be relieved. The match was slipping away from him. Cobolli was tight until the last game of the set when was broken by the German. High-quality tennis on display.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 09:08:02 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Relentless tennis!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Both players have hit their top gear and it's neck-and-neck at present. At 4-4 in the third set, Flavio Cobolli looks is better shape though. Zverev is doing his best but he lacks those big shots at important junctures.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:59:20 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Some trivia!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: If Zverev wins, it will be the first time since 1996 that a German has won a slam. Boris Becker won the Australian Open that year. If Cobolli wins, he will the first Italian to win the French Open since 1976. It's 3-3 at present in the third set.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:41:54 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev shows intensity
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: He appears to have woken up but now Cobolli has supreme confidence. The German leads 2-1 in the third set. To be honest, Zverev has more things going for him but he has to play in line with the importance of this game.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:33:22 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: It's 1-1
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Who would have guessed it after the first set? Give credit where credit is due. Cobolli has been just fantastic in the second set and challenged Zverev not a little. He takes the second set 6-4.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:24:35 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Cobolli leads 5-4 in second set
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: The Italian has been fantastic in the second set. His serve as well as his baseline game has improved in a big way and now Zverev is under pressure. Another game that has taken a long time to finish, about 10 minutes.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 08:09:53 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Longest game of the match so far
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Cobolli breaks against the run of play! Longest game of the match so far. Four deuce and more than 10 minutes it took to finish. This is the opening the Italian had been looking for. He is ahead 4-3 in the second set.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:57:49 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Believe it or not!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Despite his serve struggles, Cobolli has managed to hit two aces. Zverev, on the other hand, has none to his name. Cobolli is also doing well on second serves. He has been much more competitive in the second set. It's 3-3.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:51:10 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: It's 2-2 in second set
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: One thing Cobolli has addressed in the second set is his serve. But he has a long way to go. Zverev's reach is big and he is using it to great effect. Plus, it's his fourth final. His experience is standing him in good stead.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:42:39 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev continues to control
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: First game for the German in the second set. If truth be told, Cobolli doesn't appear to have the temperament for such big games. Not only is he executing his shots badly, he is also showing that he is upset. One needs to be calm in these games. The match is running away from him.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:32:43 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev takes first set
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Cobolli looks flustered already. He has missed an easy drop shot. Zverev is all over him. The German takes the first set 6-1. Thrice the Italian has been broken in the first set. Alarming, to say the least.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:23:44 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Serve letting down Cobolli
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Flavio Cabolli has served badly so far. Zverev has been so much better in comparison. On the evidence we have got so far, this is going to decide the outcome of this final. Zverev breaks for the second time in this first set. Up 4-1.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:19:23 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Unforced error from Cobolli
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev 3-1 up. First, there was an unforced error from Cabolli. Then Zverev came up with some nice shots to take the game. Now and then the Italian has come up with something out of the ordinary but consistency has been the issue so far.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 07:12:35 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev in control
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: He is 2-0 up. Just the start he needed. Cobolli already looks flustered. The extended break he got appears to have broken his momentum. Anyway, it has just begun. He can always come back.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 06:59:12 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: It begins at last!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Flavio Cobolli serves first! And hits the net. First points for Zverev after the Italian goes long. But thereafter it has largely been neck-and-neck. Cobolli has struggled with his serve a bit. Some nice rallies on display. First game to Zverev.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 06:46:04 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Former British No.1 Tim Henman backs Cobolli
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: “Flavio Cobolli has got that happy-go-lucky appearance and mindset and he's always having fun. Winning or losing, he's playing with that flair and passion and that's been clear in his run through this tournament. He is out there playing the best tennis of his life and enjoying every step of the way,” Henman said on TNT Sports.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 06:38:18 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Court Phillipe-Chatrier all set!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: A group of boys and girls come up with a nice, little dance performance. The match is going to start soon at Court Phillipe-Chatrier! Stay tuned! It promises to be a cracker.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 06:23:56 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Head-to-Head!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: It's in favour of Zverev. He has won three and lost one against Cobolli. The Italian upset Zverev in Munich earlier this year. The German then avenged himself in Madrid, in late April.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 06:12:45 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Some interesting bits about Zverev!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: To begin with, he is really tall at 6'6''. Weighs 90kg. He turned professional 13 years ago. To date he has won 24 titles. The highest he has reached in the ranking is No.2 -- four years ago.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 06:03:46 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Some interesting bits about Cobolli!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: He is six feet and weighs 74kg. He turned professional in 2020. His coach is his father, Stefano Cobolli, a former ATP professional player. Flavio is right-handed and has a two-handed backhand.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 05:52:13 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev's story in short!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev should win his first grand slam tonight. Tennis can't be that cruel to him. He has been playing for a long time, but unfortunately for him, he has played in an era where some of the greatest of the game also plied their trade, like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
And then after those two, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz burst on the scene with extraordinary talent. Having said that, he can't afford to lose focus against Cobolli, even though the latter is playing his first final. His game on clay is quite solid, and on his day, he can certainly pull off an upset.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 05:47:45 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: What Cobolli said!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: 10th-seed Cobolli, on the other hand, is hopeful that the extended break is going to help him. Remember he had a walkover in the semis. "Sometimes it helps. Sometimes it doesn't. Maybe having almost four days off is a lot, so you lose the rhythm, but I think also during the warm-up I played well. I think I'll be ready for the final, for sure, but I also know that I'll be fresh. Maybe it'll help, maybe not. I'll tell you after the final," he said.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 05:46:38 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: What Zverev said!
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: "I look forward to playing him in the final. Of course, it's his first final, so I'm happy for him that he reached it. He's a great player and a great guy. I like him. I like his dad a lot. Two very good people, just generally. We got closer at the Laver Cup in 2024 in Berlin ... he's just a nice person. He has a good heart. He's extremely funny if you get to know him," second-seed Zverev, who beat Jakub Mensik in the semifinals, said.
- Sun, 07 Jun 2026 03:53:28 pm
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Hello and welcome to the Zverev-Cobolli final
Alexander Zverev vs Flavio Cobolli Live score, French Open 2026: Zverev has long been waiting for his first grand slam. Will it be his day today? He has long been playing professional tennis and deserves to win a grand slam. 24-year-old Cobolli, on the other hand, is playing is first final. He may not have a lot of experience but he is quite good on clay.