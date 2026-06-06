Andreeva sweeps to first Slam title on Parisian clay

Mumbai: Towards the end of her acceptance speech, Mirra Andreeva wanted to make another addition to her long list of thank yous.

Russia's Mirra Andreeva poses with the tropy after winning the final against Poland's Maja Chwalinska. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

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“Last but not least, I also want to thank myself for believing in myself, always giving my 100% even when it’s tough,” she said, moments after she climbed onto the makeshift podium on Court Philippe-Chatrier. “Trying every day to be better as a person and as a player. Believing that I can do this, fighting so many demons inside of me. Only I know how tough it was for me, how nervous I was throughout these two weeks. Thanks to myself for working so hard and giving my best.”

During the course of the last two weeks, the 19-year-old has thanked her team and herself after each victory. On Saturday, dressed in a special black jacket with the words “I want to thank myself” emblazoned on it, she lifted the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen Trophy after beating Maja Chwalinska 6-3, 6-2 in the women’s singles final at the French Open.

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{{^usCountry}} With the victory, Andreeva fulfilled the prophecy that she would become a Grand Slam champion. And she did it at the end of a dominant display of tennis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With the victory, Andreeva fulfilled the prophecy that she would become a Grand Slam champion. And she did it at the end of a dominant display of tennis. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In the final of a Grand Slam for the first time, the eighth-seeded Russian came up against an unheralded, but not underserving, Polish qualifier. Chwalinska, 24, a modest world No.114 who became only the second qualifier to reach a Slam final – after a streak of nine victories – and the first at Roland Garros. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the final of a Grand Slam for the first time, the eighth-seeded Russian came up against an unheralded, but not underserving, Polish qualifier. Chwalinska, 24, a modest world No.114 who became only the second qualifier to reach a Slam final – after a streak of nine victories – and the first at Roland Garros. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 24-year-old did so by playing crafty tennis – mixing moonballs, slices and dropshots with an array of top-spin and flat groundstrokes. And tireless court movement. Through these tactics and her tenacity, she beat three top-30 players to reach a historic final. But playing a top 10 player – that too one who is rapidly climbing the elite ranks – is another beast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 24-year-old did so by playing crafty tennis – mixing moonballs, slices and dropshots with an array of top-spin and flat groundstrokes. And tireless court movement. Through these tactics and her tenacity, she beat three top-30 players to reach a historic final. But playing a top 10 player – that too one who is rapidly climbing the elite ranks – is another beast. {{/usCountry}}

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The opening exchanges were long and included four breaks of serve. Chwalinska continued to mix-up her play while Andreeva remained patient while also showcasing her explosive power.

At the changeover on 2-3, the camera panned to Andreeva’s player box. Her coach, Spanish former Wimbledon champion and French Open runner-up, Conchita Martinez, was gesticulating. She called for Andreeva to take the backhand waist-high rather than at shoulder height.

The adjustment meant Andreeva would strike the ball before it could rise, giving her more control and power in the groundstrokes. The up-to-down arc would also impart more top spin on the ball.

It was a change in tactic that helped the Russian switch gears. From 2-3 down on serve, she won the next nine games in a row. In the process, and with the help of the wind and her own moonballs, Andreeva pushed the left-handed Chwalinska into playing more conventional groundstrokes.

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Essentially, the Pole was forced to move away from her comfort zone and play into Andreeva’s strengths.

Chwalinska did eventually mount a brief fightback, winning two games from being down 0-5 in the second. But Andreeva’s steely focus didn’t waver, neither did her steady performance. The teen hit 25 winners to her opponent’s 10, and conceded fewer unforced errors (26-29).

Once the match clock struck an hour and 22 minutes, Andreeva forced a weak return before gliding up the court and hitting a short backhand cross court winner to convert her first championship point.

She fell on the court in celebration before getting up to greet her opponent.

Moments later, she was asked to participate in a new French Open tradition.

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A wall has been made at Stade Roland Garros, which will be covered with special bricks containing the signature of the champions.

A new tradition headlined by a new champion, the youngest at French Open since Monica Seles won her third title at the age of 18 in 1992.

These are victories that have been expected from the teenager ever since she made her professional debut as a 14-year-old in 2022. A promise was fulfilled in Paris on Saturday.

She can thank herself for it.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shahid Judge Been a sports journalist for over 11 years. Won the best article award at the PII-ICRC Annual Awards in 2024.

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