Andy Murray delivers strong verdict on Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon 2023 defeat to Alcaraz: 'You could argue...'

Serbian great Novak Djokovic featured in an epic Wimbledon final battle against world number one Carlos Alcaraz in June this year. Despite starting the match on a high note, Djokovic failed to carry forward his momentum. The thrilling five-set final match eventually went in favour of Alcaraz. The young Spaniard’s rise in recent years has been absolutely incredible and following the Wimbledon 2023 final many have even started raising questions on Djokovic’s prowess. British tennis player Andy Murray is, however, averse to the idea that Djokovic is past his best. Murray feels that it would be “unfair” to write off the 23-time Grand Slam winner already.

Andy Murray makes a major remark on Novak Djokovic after the Wimbledon loss(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It would be very unfair to write Novak off already. You could argue that Alcaraz beating him at Wimbledon is the start of a new era. But Novak has won two of the three Slams this year and was a few points away from winning the 3rd,” Murray was quoted as saying.

Before this year’s Wimbledon final, Andy Murray was the last man to defeat Novak Djokovic at the Centre Court back in 2013. Since then, Djokovic had remained unbeaten in 45 matches at that particular venue. His incredible run was finally halted by Carlos Alcaraz this year. The 20-year-old brought out his A-game to overcome Djokovic in an exhilarating Wimbledon summit clash.

Novak Djokovic will now be eyeing his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open. The 36-year-old will be making a return to the Flushing Meadows after a gap of two years. Ahead of the fourth and final Grand Slam of the year, Djokovic had revealed that he hopes to face Carlos Alcaraz one more time at the US Open. “I hope we get to play in US Open. Why not? I think it’s good for the sport, No 1 and No 2 in the world facing each other in almost a five-hours, five-set thriller. Couldn’t be better for our sport in general, so why not,” the Serb had told the reporters last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Overall, Novak Djokovic has won three US Open titles so far. His last silverware at the Flushing Meadows occurred in 2018. Djokovic got the better of Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in the final back then.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz will enter this year’s US Open as the defending champion. Alcaraz had defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud 6–4, 2–6, 7–6, 6–3 in the US Open 2022 final. The victory against Ruud also marked Alcaraz’s maiden Grand Slam triumph. The current world number one will now be aiming to carry forward his dominance and end the year on a promising note.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON