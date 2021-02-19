Ankita wins maiden WTA title, clinches Phillip Island Trophy doubles
The Ankita-Kamilla pair beat Russia's Anna Blinkova and Anastasia Potapova 2-6 6-4 10-7 in the final.
India's Ankita Raina on Friday won her maiden WTA title as she and her Russian partner Kamilla Rakhimova clinched the doubles event in the Phillip Island Trophy here.
The win will propel the 28-year-old Ankita to top-100 in the WTA rankings in doubles. She will be the second Indian woman player to be in top-100 after Sania Mirza.
Ankita had won ITF doubles title and WTA 125k series title before Friday's win.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
