'As long as Rafa is still playing...': Federer drops humungous 'Novak Djokovic' statement over 'GOAT' debate

The grand slam count race between the ‘big 3’ of men’s tennis has been a theme of their rivalry over the last 4 or 5 years, as they all approached the once-unbelievable mark of 20 grand slams to each’s name. Roger Federer was the first to reach the mark, as a late-career renaissance saw him lift 3 out of 5 slams between the Australian Open of 2017 and 2018. At the time, Rafael Nadal was on 16 grand slams, and Djokovic only on 12.

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic during the Laver Cup 2022(Action Images via Reuters)

At one point in time, after Djokovic’s victory at Wimbledon 2021, the three great rivals were tied on 20 slams. Nadal would be first past the post, winning in Melbourne in 2022 to take the all-time record, before consolidating to make it 22 at Roland Garros the following tournament. However, it is Djokovic’s rise from 12 in 2018 to now holding the record at 23 in 2023 that has changed the landscape of the debate.

He has won 11 grand slams in his 30s, far and away the most of any man in that age bracket ever. Djokovic peaked late, and has shown admirable consistency as the best player in the world deep into his 30s, as his younger competitors still struggle to compete physically.

Federer holds the same opinion of Djokovic’s achievement. Federer travelled to Halle, Germany, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the grass-court Halle Open, at which he has won 10 titles. Speaking during ‘Roger Federer Day’, the Swiss maestro said, “What he has achieved is absolutely gigantic. It could be sufficient.”

However, Federer also said that it would be unwise to consider that a wrap on the grand slam record. While Federer has retired, Nadal is still on the tour, recovering from injury. “But I think as long as Rafa is still playing, too, you can't answer that definitively yet,” said Federer. He probably knows best: his all-time rival Nadal has been written off multiple times over his career, due to injuries or wear on his body or simply due to age, but the Spaniard has consistently kept winning since his first grand slam title in 2005. The only years in the 19-year span since in which he hasn’t won a slam have been his injury-curtailed 2015, 2016, and 2021 seasons.

Federer also weighed in on his appreciation of Djokovic achieving what he has at 36 years old. The ‘big 3’ in pushing each other have extended their careers to ages never seen before amongst the true greats, with tennis being a relatively young sport before them. “What is better? Winning Wimbledon at 17 like (Boris) Becker or Paris at 36 like Novak? I don't know,” said Federer.

The Serb has always held the advantage of being 5 years younger than Federer, always being slightly fresher and more athletic than his older rival, a factor which mattered in their Wimbledon final bouts of 2014, 2015, and 2019, as well as their famous US Open 5-setters. Their head-to-head record was tied at 22-all at the end of 2015, with Federer entering his age 35 season, but age caught up to him in that rivalry as Djokovic won 5 of their last 6 encounters. It perhaps speaks to Djokovic’s accomplishments that he has staved off the effects of age, able to compete and consistently defeat younger competitors deep in grand slams, such as the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud at Roland Garros, or Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas in Australia earlier this year.

Djokovic isn’t showing signs of slowing down his roll, once again ranked world number one at 36 and entering Wimbledon at favourites. He has slowly been taking over Federer’s records, including weeks spent at world number one, and has the opportunity to tie his record of 8 Wimbledon titles at this tournament. Statistically, Djokovic is likely to take the lead in all major categories of men’s tennis. But it should come as no surprise that in something as subjective as sport, the question of who the greatest of all time is will continue to rage on.

