ATP Finals 2022: Nadal, Djokovic and...- which players have qualified? What stands the scenario for remaining spots?

It is that time of the year when the discussion heats up on who makes the season finale. The Grand Slams are long over and we are down to the last eight events of the ATP calendar for 2022, which comprises five 250 events, two 500, and a Masters 100o in Paris, in the build up to the season finale, the ATP Finals, which will be held in Turin exactly a month later. Five players have already qualified for the event which includes the three Grand Slam winners of 2022. Hence, the race is now down to the final three spots.

Which players have already qualified for 2022 ATP Finals?

Five players have already qualified for the Turin event. Rafael Nadal, the winner of the Australian Open and French Open, was the first entrant to the list. World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz and Casper Ruud were the next two, following their impressive run in the US Open last month. Alcaraz had defeated Ruud in a four-setter finale at the Flushing Meadows to claim his maiden major. Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has won 53 matches this season, joined the ATP Finals list at the end of last month.

Novak Djokovic had already claimed his spot in the Turin event under the Grand Slam champion provision. The rule states that the winner of a major directly qualifies for the ATP Finals that year provided he is ranked between 8 and 20 in the Pepperstone ATP Live Race To Turin. With his win in Turin, Djokovic moved to the 10th spot on the list and also assured himself to be within the top 20 till November 20.

What stands the scenario for remaining spots in 2022 ATP Finals?

With five in, the spot remains for just three more players and three other alternates. Daniil Medvedev stands next on the list at the fifth spot. But his injury at the Astana Open semi-final has raised a concern over his qualification. He is part of the ATP Paris Masters entry list and a deep run into the final Masters 1000 event of the year could guarantee him a spot in the Turin event.

Next stands Andrey Rublev, who has a chance to press hi claim when he makes an appearance at the Gijon Open. But faces a stiff competition from seventh-placed Taylor Fritz, who won the Japan Open title last week, and eighth-placed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who will also played in Gijon Open. Meanwhile, Alexander Zverev and Jannik Sinner will not be part of the race owing to their injury issues.

The final eight events, especially Paris Masters, is likely to shake things up a little in the Race to Turin list.

Race to Turin standings – Week Starting October 10

1. Carlos Alcaraz (qualified) – 6,460 points

2. Rafael Nadal (qualified) – 5,810 points

3. Casper Ruud (qualified) – 4,930 points

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (qualified) – 4,930 points

5. Daniil Medvedev – 3,555 points

6. Andrey Rublev – 3,235 points

7. Taylor Fritz – 2,885 points

8. Felix Auger-Aliassime – 2,880 points

9. Hubert Hurkacz – 2,725 points

10. Novak Djokovic (qualified) - 2,700

11. Alexander Zverev - 2,700 points

12. Cameron Norrie – 2,365 points

13. Jannik Sinner – 2,310 points

14. Pablo Carreno Busta – 2,270 points

15. Matteo Berrettini – 2,225 points

