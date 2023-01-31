ATP finds 'insufficient evidence' on abuse allegations against Alexander Zverev

The ATP will not take any action against former world number two Alexander Zverev following allegations of domestic abuse against the German, the men's tennis governing body said on Tuesday.

In October 2021, the ATP had launched an investigation into allegations levelled by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, who said in a magazine interview that Zverev was emotionally and physically abusive to her during their relationship.

Zverev has consistently denied all the allegations.

The ATP said the investigation's primary focus was related to alleged abuses taking place at the Masters event in Shanghai in 2019 but its scope also included alleged misconduct in Monaco, New York and Geneva based on reports.

"A major independent investigation into Alexander Zverev has found insufficient evidence to substantiate published allegations of abuse. As a result, no disciplinary action will be taken by ATP," it said in a statement.

"The investigation was carried out by The Lake Forest Group (LFG), a third-party investigator.

"LFG conducted extensive interviews with both Sharypova and Zverev, and 24 other individuals including family and friends, tennis players, and other parties involved with the ATP Tour."

After the 15-month investigation, which involved going through material on Zverev's electronic devices, the ATP said they were unable to substantiate allegations of abuse or determine that any player offences took place.

"This determination may however be re-evaluated should new evidence come to light, or should any legal proceedings reveal violations of ATP rules," it added.

"Zverev has consistently denied all allegations and supported ATP's investigation."