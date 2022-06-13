ATP Rankings: Big Three's 19-year streak ends as Djokovic drops to No.3 ahead of Wimbledon; Medvedev takes back throne

The Big Three's stupendous domination in world rankings has come to an end as Novak Djokovic has dropped to the No.3 spot as per the the new ATP rankings released on Monday, while Daniil Medvedev has reclaimed the No.1 spot in the list.

This is for the first time since the November of 2003 none of the Big Three - Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer - occupies the top two spots in the ATP rankings. The Serb, who held the No.1 spot heading into the clay-court major last month in Paris, lost 2000 points from last year’s French Open win. He had suffered a quarterfinal exit after loss to Nadal this year at Roland Garros. He now has a tally of 6770 points which places him third behind Medvedev (7950) and Alexander Zverev (7075). This is the second time Medvedev, who lost in the Libema Open final, has claimed the top spot in ATP rankings after having occupied the throne for three weeks at the start of this year.

French Open winner Nadal stands fourth with 6525 points while runner-up Casper Ruud has claimed a new career-high spot at No.5 with 5050 points.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray, who reached the final at Stuttgart Open has finally returned to top 50 - a No. 47 - for the first time since May 2018.

What however remains a concern is Djokovic's points tally which is set to face a big hit as he will not be part of any build-up event for the Wimbledon. And will lose another 2000 points - amassed after his title win in 2021 - as the Wimbledon will not carry any points.

As far as the ranking projections are concerned, Djokovic could fall to as low as No.8 in the world.

"On a personal level of course, without getting a chance to play and defend my 4,000 points from Australia and Wimbledon, I will drop them this year," Djokovic said last month.

"On a personal, individual level I am very negatively affected by that. Collectively I am glad that players got together and showed to the Grand Slam that when there is a mistake happening we have to show there will be some consequences.

"I think it [Wimbledon’s ban] was a wrong decision. I don’t support that at all. But at these times it is a sensitive subject and whatever you decide will create a lot of conflict.”

