Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka breaks silence on Ukraine war, issues clarification over Elina Svitolina's accusation

Aryna Sabalenka, for the first time since the start of this month, faced the press on Tuesday, after snubbing it for being grilled about the war and her country's involvement as a staging ground for Russian weapons and troops. Citing mental health reasons, the world number two had skipped the press conference after her last two matches. But following her quarterfinal win against Elina Svitolina, Sabalenka did not just break silence on the Ukraine war, she also explained her act on Court Philippe Chatrier which was claimed to have "inflamed" the French Open crowd to boo her opponent off.

Belarus' Sabalenka speaks out on Ukraine war, Elina Svitolina's accusation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was a comfortable 6-4 6-4 for Sabalenka who reached her maiden semi-final at the Roland Garros. She is now chasing a second career Grand Slam after her lifting the Australian Open in January earlier this year. A victory could also see her claim the No.1 spot over reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek. After the match, Sabalenka admitted that she is against the war, thereby distancing herself from President Alexander Lukashenko.

“I said it many times already, I'm not supporting war. I don't want my country to be involved in any conflict. I said it many times, and you know where I stand, you know. You have my position. You have my answer. I answered it many times. I'm not supporting the war. And the thing that I don't want sport to be involved in politics, because I'm just a tennis player, 25 years old tennis player. And if I would like to be political I wouldn't be here. I don't want to be involved in any politics. I just want to be a tennis player," she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When directly asked if she supported Belarus President Lukashenko, who is facilitating the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she replied: “Like it's a tough question. I mean, I don't support war, meaning I don't support Lukashenko right now.”

Earlier in the day, Svitolina was booed off the court after not shaking hands with Sabalenka, an act she and every other Ukrainian player has maintained against Russian and Belarusian players on the tour. The 28-year-old in fact accused Sabalenka for "inflaming" the crowd after walking towards the net for a handshake.

When asked about it, the Belarusian explained: “I don't know. It just was an instinct like I always do after all my matches. I think she didn't deserve all this boos. I think I'm giving such a big respect to her what she's doing after giving birth. It's impressive and I'm really impressed by what she's doing. I give big respect to her.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON