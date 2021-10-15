Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Bopanna-Shapovalov pair out of Indian Wells event after quarterfinal loss
tennis

Bopanna-Shapovalov pair out of Indian Wells event after quarterfinal loss

Bopanna-Shapovalov pair out of Indian Wells event after quarterfinal loss(Twitter)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:53 PM IST
PTI | , Indian Wells

Veteran Indian tennis player Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov suffered defeat in the men's doubles quarterfinals to bow out of the BNP Paribas Open here.

In a tightly contested match that lasted one hour and six minutes, Bopanna and Shapovalov were handed a 4-6 4-6 defeat by the Russian pairing of Andrey Rublev and Aslan Karatsev late Thursday night.

The unseeded Indo-Canadian duo had defeated the German pair of Jan-Lennard Struff and Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev in straight sets in the previous round.

Partnering with Croatia's Ivan Dodig, Bopanna had made a third-round exit from the US Open last month. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
