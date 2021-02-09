Home / Sports / Tennis / Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury
Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury

Reuters
Britain's Johanna Konta reacts as she walks from the court after she retired from her first round match.(AP)

Briton Johanna Konta retired from her Australian Open first-round match against Kaja Juvan of Slovenia on Tuesday due to injury while leading 6-4 0-2.

Konta, seeded 13th at Melbourne Park, left the court for a medical timeout to get treatment on her abdomen when serving at 5-4 in the opening set.

She came back to serve out the set but continued to struggle and lost the first two games of the second set before deciding she was unable to continue.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)

