Carlos Alcaraz’s Miami shocker opens door for Jannik Sinner as World No.1 battle takes a dramatic new twist

After a rollicking start to the 2026 season, highlighted by a maiden Australian Open title, Carlos Alcaraz has hit his first rough patch. The Spaniard suffered back-to-back setbacks at the Sunshine Double, first losing to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at Indian Wells, before crashing out in the third round of the Miami Open following a shock defeat to Sebastian Korda on Sunday.

The 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 loss left Alcaraz with a 5-2 record across the two Masters events and 17-2 overall this season. But beyond the defeat itself, the bigger concern lies in its impact on the World No. 1 race, where he may have handed Jannik Sinner a crucial opening.

How the rankings battle stands Alcaraz still holds a commanding 2,140-point lead over Sinner in the Live Rankings. However, the gap is far from secure.

Sinner, fresh off his maiden Indian Wells title, remains alive in Miami. If the Italian goes on to lift his third consecutive ATP Masters 1000 crown, he could slash the deficit to just 1,240 points, significantly tightening the race at the top.

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Alcaraz, in contrast, had little to gain in Miami. After a second-round exit last year, he was defending just 10 points, limiting both the upside and the damage.

Sinner, meanwhile, continues his campaign against Corentin Moutet in the fourth round, with a golden opportunity to build momentum.

Clay season could decide everything While the Miami setback is notable, the real threat to Alcaraz’s No. 1 ranking lies ahead.

Across the upcoming European clay swing, the Spaniard will be defending a massive 4,300 points, including titles at Monte Carlo, Rome and French Open, along with a runner-up finish in Barcelona.

Sinner, on the other hand, faces far less pressure. He has only 1,850 points to defend, and none until the Italian Open in May.

That imbalance could prove decisive. A slight dip from Alcaraz, combined with continued consistency from Sinner, could dramatically flip the rankings battle over the next two months.

One milestone secured, for now Despite the looming threat, Alcaraz has one immediate consolation.

Irrespective of results in Miami, he is guaranteed to match Sinner’s milestone of 66 weeks as World No. 1 in early April, a testament to his dominance over the past year.

But for the first time this season, the grip at the top looks vulnerable. And with the clay season approaching, the battle for World No. 1 may just be entering its most decisive phase yet.