Alcaraz vs Djokovic, French Open semifinal Live Streaming: When and where to watch live tennis match on TV, online

World no. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will take on world no. 3 Novak Djokovic in the men's singles semi-final of the ongoing French Open, on Friday. This will be the first time that the duo will be facing each other at a Grand Slam, and only the second time in their careers. Last year, a 19-year-old Alcaraz defeated Djokovic from a set down in the semi-finals of the Madrid Open, a day after he defeated Rafael Nadal. Then, he went onto win his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open, becoming the youngest world number one. Meanwhile, Djokovic has been in imperious form in Paris and has dropped only one set in this tournament, the opener in his quarter-final against Karen Khachanov. Winning the French Open will also see Djokovic become the player with the most Grand Slam titles, 23. The achievement would also see him return to pole position in the rankings, and he will also be aiming to advance to his seventh final in his last eight majors as he chases a sixth title in that stretch. Since the start of 2021, Djokovic is 50-2 at the Grand Slams and the two-time French Open champion will have history on his side as Alcaraz has also never beaten any of the Big 3 at a major. The other semi-final match on Friday will be between Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match take place?

Carlos Alcaraz; Novak Djokovic

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-finall match will take place at 6:15 PM IST, June 9, Friday.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match take place?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match will be taking place on Court Philippe Chatrier at Stade Roland Garros.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match be broadcasted live on television in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match will be broadcasted live on television in India via Sony Ten Network.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match be live streamed in India?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic French Open semi-final match will be live streamed in India via Sony LIV.

