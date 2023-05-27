Alcaraz vs Djokovic vs Medvedev vs Tsitsipas: French Open 2023 presents staggering four-way battle for world no. 1

The second Grand Slam of the calendar year 2023 begins from Sunday onwards at Stade Roland Garros in Paris. And while the entire narrative still pertains to defending champion Rafael Nadal missing out on the tournament with his continued struggle with injuries, French Open this year stands as arguably the most open majors in men's singles history in almost two decades. And with the immense opportunity to claim the Coupe des Mousquetaires, French Open 2023 also presents a staggering four-way battle for the world no.1 position.

Alcaraz vs Djokovic vs Medvedev vs Tsitsipas: Battle for No. 1 at French Open

Four players - Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas - will enter the main draw with the chance to walk out of Paris as the new ATP world no.1. Alcaraz, the incumbent leader, followed by Medvedev and Djokovic respectively presently had destiny in their own hands. A title win at the end of the fortnight in Paris will see one of them claim the ATP crown. However for Tsitsipas, No.4, much of it depends on the other three players.

As per the French Open draw, Alcaraz, Djokovic and Tsitsipas are part of the same half with the Spaniard likely to face the Greek in the quarters before a possible clash with the 22-time Grand Slam winner in the semis.

If Alcaraz makes the final, Medvedev, who is in the other half of the draw, must win the title to reclaim the world no.1 tile for the first time since September 2022. However, if the Russian fails to make the final in the scenario, Alcaraz will remain the world no.1.

For Djokovic to become the world no.1 again, he must ensure Alcaraz doesn't make past the semis and he wins the title irrespective of Medvedev's result in the tournament.

Of the four, Tsitsipas' chances look the most bleak. For him to claim the ATP world no.1 crown for the first time in his career, a title win is not enough. He has to ensure that Alcaraz suffers a third-round exit, Djokovic doesn't go past the semis and Medvedev falls in the quarters.

