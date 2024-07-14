Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic, Wimbledon 2024 final: Head-to-head record, live streaming details, what to expect

Novak Djokovic and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz are all set to face each other in the blockbuster men's singles final on Sunday in a rematch of last year's summit clash. Exactly 12 months back, the Spaniard had stunned the Serb in a five-set thriller, that stretched across four hours and 42 minutes, to become the fourth active player after Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Djokovic to lift the Wimbledon title. Serbia's Novak Djokovic shakes hands with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during a practice session on centre court(REUTERS)

On Friday, with a win against Daniil Medvedev, also in a repeat of last year's semifinal, Alcaraz became the fourth man in Open Era to reach multiple Wimbledon finals aged 21 or under and the second youngest after Nadal to reach back-to-back finals at the SW19. If he lifts the title on Sunday, he will become the sixth man to achieve the Roland Garros-Wimbledon double, hence joining the elite club of Rod Laver, Bjorn Borg, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic.

Djokovic would be seeking revenge as he continues his bid to match Federer's record for the most Wimbledon titles (8) in the Open Era. A win would also make the 37-year-old the oldest champion ever at the All England Club.

Head-to-head record:

Djokovic leads 3-2 against Alcaraz in the head-to-head rivalry. The Serb did get his Wimbledon revenge, with back-to-back wins in the remaining two meetings last year

What to expect in Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic final?

Every time Djokovic steps on the court, record/s are always on the line. On Sunday, almost the exact same records will be at stake for the 24-time Grand Slam winner as it was last year heading into the Wimbledon final against Alcaraz. But those are unlikely to be on his mind in the blockbuster rematch. Djokovic has long been known for levelling the score. That is what he did against Nadal and Federer throughout his illustrious career after a poor start to the rivalry. That is what he did against Medvedev, after losing the 2021 US Open final. And it is precisely what Alcaraz will be expecting on Sunday.

For the Spaniard, he would be aiming to avoid the risk of making a slow start. He may have recovered from a similar position in last year's final, and against Tommy Paul and Medvedev in the last two matches. But against a revenge-seeking Djokovic, that would be the last thing he would want.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details of Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 final -

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final take place?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final will take place on Sunday (July 14), 6:30 PM IST.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final take place?

Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final will take place at Centre Court, All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

Where will the live telecast of Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final be available in India?

In India, the live telecast of Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where will Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final live streamed in India?

In India, Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2024 men's singles final will be live streamed via Hotstar.