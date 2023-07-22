Carlos Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with singles victory at Hopman Cup

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AP |
Jul 22, 2023 10:08 AM IST

Alcaraz will be back in action on Saturday when he takes on No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia in singles

Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup.

Spain's tennis player Carlos Alcaraz poses during the Hopman Cup tennis tournament in Nice, southern France(AFP)

The Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday, had three aces in a match where each player dropped serve twice.

The exhibition event is at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France, with mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.

Alcaraz was playing later Friday in doubles alongside Rebeka Masarova against Belgian pair Goffin and Elise Mertens.

Alcaraz is back in action on Saturday when he takes on No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia in singles, then teams in doubles against Coric and Donna Vekic.

The final is schedule for Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
