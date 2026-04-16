...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open due to wrist injury

Carlos Alcaraz picked up the injury during a 6-4 6-2 first-round win over Otto Virtanen.

Updated on: Apr 16, 2026 06:47 am IST
Reuters |
Advertisement

World number two Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Barcelona Open after damaging his right wrist, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts as he plays against Italy's Jannik Sinner during the Monte Carlo ATP Masters Series Tournament final tennis match(AFP)

The Spaniard picked up the injury during a 6-4 6-2 first-round win over Otto Virtanen.

Alcaraz, the top seed, was scheduled to face Czech Tomas Machac in the second round.

"After the tests, we’ve realised that the injury is more serious than any of us expected, and I need to listen to my body to ensure it doesn’t affect me in the future," Alcaraz told reporters.

"I never like to withdraw from any tournament, and especially not this one. It is with great sadness that I have to return home to begin my recovery as soon as possible with my team, the doctors and the physio, and to be, or try to be, as fit as possible for the tournaments I have coming up."

 
carlos alcaraz barcelona open
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Tennis News / Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open due to wrist injury
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.