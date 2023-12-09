Chris Evert begins chemotherapy after cancer recurrence, will miss Australian Open 2024 coverage

11 months after the 18-time Grand Slam singles winner announced that she is cancer free, International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert, on Saturday, revealed that her ovarian cancer has returned. Having shared the update on social media while reiterating the importance of getting checkups, Evert also added that she won't be able to be part of ESPN's 2024 Australian Open coverage which will begin from January 14 onwards in Melbourne.

File photo of Chris Evert.(AP)

“While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early,” Evert said in a statement shared by ESPN. “Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy.

“I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself.”

Exactly two years back, Evert had opted for preventative hysterectomy after she lost her sister Jeanne, 62, to ovarian cancer. It was during the procedure that she discovered that she had a malignant tumor in the fallopian tube, which was eventually a stage 1C ovarian cancer diagnosis. She later underwent six rounds of chemotherapy before being cleared in January this year by the doctors, who then added that Evert only had 10 per cent chance of cancer recurrence.

Evert later joined the ESPN team yet again, was present at Stade Roland Garros to hand over the winning trophy to Iga Swiatek and was also in Cancun for the WTA Finals.

In a message to all as part of her statement, Evert added: “Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season.”

“I’ll be ready for the rest of the Grand Slam season!”

