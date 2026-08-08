New Delhi, South Korea have opted to host India on hard courts at the Olympic Tennis Centre in Seoul on September 18-19 in the Davis Cup Qualifiers Round 2, setting up a potentially intriguing tie between two closely matched teams.

Davis Cup: Korea to host India on hard courts in Qualifier Round 2

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India are currently ranked 19th and Korea 16th in the Davis Cup standings, while the Koreans hold a slender 6-5 advantage in their head-to-head record.

India will pick their squad on August 10 for the crucial tie.

The last meeting between the two sides came a decade ago, when India prevailed 4-1 in Chandigarh in 2016 in an Asia/Oceania Group I tie played on grass.

Korea players are traditionally more comfortable on hard courts and that's why India had deliberately opted for grass when the teams last met.

India earned their place in the second round with a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in Bengaluru in February.

Dhakshineswar Suresh was the hero, winning both his singles rubbers and partnering Yuki Bhambri to victory in the doubles. He sealed the tie by beating Guy den Ouden 6-4, 7-6 in the deciding fifth rubber.

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{{^usCountry}} The victory was particularly significant as it took India into the second round of the qualifiers for the first time since the current format was introduced in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victory was particularly significant as it took India into the second round of the qualifiers for the first time since the current format was introduced in 2019. {{/usCountry}}

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Korea, meanwhile, produced an equally impressive upset, defeating 2016 champions Argentina 3-2 in Busan. The Koreans were inspired by Kwon Soonwoo, who was still completing his military service, as they fought back to knock out the fancied South Americans.

The second round will therefore be a winner-takes-all contest for a place in the Davis Cup Final 8.

The winning team will advance to the Final 8 in November.

Korea have made it to the 16-team Davis Cup Finals in 2022 and 2023.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.