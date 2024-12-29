Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Djokovic hints at corruption in Sinner, Swiatek doping cases; attacks ITIA in public call-out: ‘More financial backing’

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 29, 2024 05:00 PM IST

Novak Djokovic hinted at corruption in the handing of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's doping cases.

The tennis world was hit by two huge doping controversies in 2024. First, it was Jannik Sinner as the scandal surfaced during his victorious US Open title run. Just a week before the Grand Slam event started, the ITIA announced that he twice tested positive for clostebol in March. But then an independent tribunal accepted his defence that it was unintentional contamination. But in September, the WADA appealed the verdict to CAS, which was accepted. The CAS verdict will be passed next year.

Novak Djokovic took a swipe at ITIA's handling of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's doping cases.
Novak Djokovic took a swipe at ITIA's handling of Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek's doping cases.

Then it was Iga Swiatek in late November, as the ITIA announced that the Polish ace’s sample from August came back positive, due to unintentional contamination from melatonin pills, which was manufactured and sold in Poland. She was provisionally suspended for 22 days after the US Open, and then also served a one-match ban, which ended this month.

Also Read: Nick Kyrgios minces no words on Iga Swiatek, Jannik Sinner's doping charges: 'Tennis integrity right now is awful'

Commenting on the recent doping controversies, Novak Djokovic expressed his frustration with the way things were being handled. “I've been really frustrated ... to see we've been kept in the dark for at least five months (on the Jannik case),” he said, at the Brisbane International.

“The ATP hasn't really talked in depth about it. Why have they kept that case away from the public?

“We see Simona Halep's case on the WTA Tour, now Iga's case. It's not a good image for our sport.”

Hinting at corruption in the investigations, he pointed that players were treated differently in similar cases. “I'm just questioning the way the system works and why certain players aren't treated the same as others. Maybe some ranking reasons are behind it or some players have more financial backing and stronger legal teams to tackle these cases,” he stated in a public call-out on the ITIA.

Meanwhile, the ITIA also revealed a report, where it showed that Swiatek submitted a list of 14 medications or supplements she was using. After ITIA’s decision on Swiatek, Simona Halep criticised the federation of double standards, comparing it to her treatment.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On