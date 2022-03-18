'Do I tell him how to act?': Frustrated Kyrgios shuts unruly fan with Ben Stiller statement during Nadal match - Watch

Besides some riveting clashes, 2022 edition of the Indian Wells has witnessed some disappointing scenes from the crowd as hecklers have troubled players during their matches. It was Naomi Osaka last week, and it was Nick Kyrgios on Friday. And the Australian tennis star shut the unruly fan during his quarterfinal match against Rafael Nadal with Ben Stiller statement drawing crowd to burst into laughter. The Hollywood actor was present in the stands.

During the final set of the match, with Kyrgios looking to go 3-2 up in the set, he received some unwelcome advice from a fan who was seated near the actor.

Kyrgios immediately turned back and replied: “Exactly, so why are you speaking.’’ He then paused for a few seconds, turned back and pointed towards Stiller saying, “Do I tell him how to act? No’’. The actor was left smiling while the crowd burst into laughter.

Talking about the match, Kyrgios forced a deciding third set but eventually went down 7-6 5-7 6-4 against Nadal in the quarters. The Aussie was left frustrated at his defeat and hurled his racquet at the ground after the match.

“Nick is one of the most talented players on tour,” Nadal said after the match. “When he’s playing with motivation and passion, he’s someone who can win against anyone.”

With the win, Nadal improves to 19-0 in 2022 and is now searching for his fourth straight title this season having won Melbourne Summer Set 1, Australian Open and the Acapulco title.