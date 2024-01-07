Elena Rybakina blitzes Aryna Sabalenka to win Brisbane International; Grigor Dimitrov wins first title in six years

Elena Rybakina claimed her sixth career title with a 6-0, 6-3 rout of top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka to win the the Brisbane International in a perfect tune-up for the first major of 2024. Kazakhstani Elena Rybakina holds the trophy following the women's singles finals match against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka at the Brisbane International (AFP)

Sabalenka, who had won five of her seven previous meetings against the fourth-seeded Rybakina, had no answer Sunday to the world No.4's laser-like groundstrokes and deft touches at the net as Rybakina dominated the final and stamped her credentials as one of the favorites for the upcoming Australian Open.

Almost a year after contesting the Australian Open final, where Sabalenka beat Rybakina in a tight three-setter, the tables were turned dramatically as the 2022 Wimbledon winner broke Sabalenka three times in a one-sided first set of just 24 minutes on Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane.

The top-seeded Sabalenka finally got on the scoreboard when she broke serve in the ninth game, but Rybakina broke back immediately for a 3-1 lead in the second.

Sabalenka held serve for the first time in the match in the 11th game but it was too little too late as Rybakina nervelessly closed out the win on her first match point opportunity when the reigning Australian Open champion pushed her attacking forehand wide.

It capped a dominant week for Rybakina, who conceded just 15 games across five straight-set wins and was the 24-year-old sixth career title and first since Indian Wells last year.

“I’d like to say congrats Aryna for a great week and great season last year and hopefully we meet in Melbourne,” Rybakina said. “Despite the score, it’s always tough to play against you, we always push each other.”

The loss ended Sabalenka’s streak of 15 wins on Australian soil, including a title run in Adelaide last year before her Grand Slam breakthrough at Melbourne Park, but the world No.2 made light of a rare heavy defeat.

“I don’t know where to start ... that was an interesting match, great job, thank you for those three games to at least make it look like a fight,” Sabalenka said post-match. “Couple of words to my team - you did a bad job today. 6-0 6-3, that’s all your fault guys.

“It is how it is. We showed some great tennis and hopefully we’ll do better at the Australian Open."

The final was the the first to feature the top two seeds in Brisbane since 2015, when No. 1 Maria Sharapova held off No. 2 Ana Ivanovic in three sets.

Dimitrov claims first title in six years

Second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov beat top-seeded Holger Rune 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a tightly-fought men's final which stretched over 2 hours, 13 minutes and contained only one break of serve.

Dimitrov, ranked 14th, claimed his ninth career title and his first since the ATP finals in 2017.

The third game of the first set was indicative of the close struggle. Rune held serve in a game of nine deuces and seven game points, finally fending off a break point at 2-1, 30-40 in a rally of 33 shots.

The 32-year-old Dimitrov finally broke Rune in the eighth game of the second set to lead 4-3. Rune saved two match points in the next game, in which he had a time violation and served an ace at 30-40.

Dimitrov then took the next game to love, serving his eighth ace of the match and finishing on his third match point. Rune had nine aces but also three double faults. The eighth-ranked 20-year-old was bidding for his fifth career title.

Dimitrov, winner in Brisbane six years ago, saved three break points in the match while Rune saved eight of nine.

